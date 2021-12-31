William Holland is INK Research’s insider of 2021. Our selection was based solely on which officer or director of a Canadian public company had the most public-market insider buying on a beneficial ownership basis since Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Holland racked up $20.1-million worth of public-market share buying this year, with just under $15.4-million of that spent on shares of CI Financial Corp. , where he is board chairman. During the year he bought 750,000 CI shares at an average price of $20.46.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

