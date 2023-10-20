Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie believes TSX profit estimates for 2024 are too optimistic,

“TSX Q3/23 EPS are slated to bounce 7.0 per cent sequentially to $351, marking the end of a downturn started in Q2/22. If Energy is the main driver of this turnaround (up 41 per cent quarter-over-quarter), most sectors should also enjoy improving year-over-year trends. Sell-side anticipates a rapid rebound in subsequent quarters leading to a new all-time high in Q3/24 and double-digit EPS growth next year. Revenues should also see a recovery, but in a more modest fashion. As in the U.S., this rosy scenario is predicated on margins bouncing back near their 2021/2022 highs and a robust economic acceleration. This is not our primary scenario, and we see downside risk to 2024/2025 consensus numbers… earnings quality (GAAP EPS as a percentage of adjusted EPS) is still on a slow downtrend. Moreover, banks PCL have kept outpacing sell-side consensus this year. Resolving those issues will be key to engineer a more durable rebound…f we were to cap margins at elevated levels (11.7 per cent vs. average since 2022 of 9.7 per cent) while keeping the sell-side sales growth estimate intact (2.7 per cent year-over-year), sell-side’s FY 2024 forecasted EPS of C$1,550 would fall to C$1,420, much closer to our forecast”.

***

CIBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Catellier outlined his concerns and top picks on the yield-heavy energy infrastructure sector,

“We have modified valuations for the pipeline and midstream companies under coverage to reflect higher interest rates, repricing our DCF models with a negative impact to valuations. The risk of an economic downturn favours those companies with low-risk business models that support strong dividend profiles and has us favouring Pipelines like ENB and PPL (upgraded with this report). We are also watching producer guidance for signs of 2024 spending levels given improving liquids prices. Expected weak Q3 results for many Power/Renewable names (approximately 4 per cent below consensus, on average) given generally weaker resource conditions won’t help reduce the negative sentiment on these names. As much as we believe renewables are overly discounted and offer good value, valuations could stay depressed until bond yields stop rising and growth outlooks are fully reset … Variances Vs. Consensus: We are more than 5 per cent above consensus for FTS, and H. We are less than 5 per cent below consensus for AQN, BLX, EMA, INE, SPB, and NPI”.

***

BofA Securities U.S. equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian continues to be among the most bullish Wall Street forecasters,

“Russell 1000 Value offers the best duration hedge against rising rates via (1) low growth expectations (a contrarian bull sign), (2) higher yield / manageable payout and (3) the fewest “infinite duration” non-earners. Russell 2000 Growth is the opposite: 1 of 3 co’s lose money … We like cyclicals where earnings should inflect higher but our short-term model favors Communications Services and Energy. Despite their distinct product profiles (internet v. commodities) both have attractive valuations, momentum and EPS revisions. Info Tech and Materials screen as weakest, as do Staples and Real Estate… despite higher rates and likely trough earnings, the equal-weighted S&P 500 looks historically inexpensive on trailing and forward P/E, dividend and FCF [free cash flow] yield”

***

