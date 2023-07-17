Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC analyst Dennis Fong provided his top picks in the energy sector amid a general decline in free cash flow.

“Due to a combination of weaker commodity pricing and production constraints, our producers under coverage will report cash flows that are $2.2 billion (14%) lower than first-quarter levels. Although wildfire impacts were disclosed for many companies, we still see room for consensus estimates to push lower in the coming weeks, as our cash flow expectations are >10% below Street expectations. The combination of an uncertain macro environment, delayed activity due to wildfire impacts, and a more tepid outlook in the next six months could see some operators moderate spending programs in H2/23 in favour of retaining free cash flow for shareholder returns. We believe natural gas prices are likely to remain rangebound in the near term, and maintain a bias for liquids-weighted producers. Our top ideas include CNQ, CVE, CPG, ERF, and NVA”

***

Goldman Sachs strategist John Marshall finds U.S. stock options attractive ahead of earnings. For most investors, the importance of the list of 25 tactical trades in his most recent research report lies in finding buying opportunities and warnings of potential profit shortfalls,

“Single stock options are more attractive ahead of earnings than at any time in the past 20+ years, in our view. We favor option buying strategies ahead of select earnings events to gain leverage to directional moves. In this report, we leverage our equity analysts’ fresh estimates and qualitative comments to identify the 25 most out-of-consensus opportunities from our Americas coverage. Our analysts see potential for upward earnings revisions to drive upside in 16 names including BA, BBWI, MLM, NVDA and WFC; they expect downward earnings revisions to drive downside in 9 names including MCW, PARA and RBLX”.

“GS: “25 most differentiated ideas for the next 3 months of earnings”” – (table) Twitter

***

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld posted some interesting perspectives on the future of interest rates in Canada.

“The danger is that when forecasts go awry, the temptation is to put increasing weight on what has already happened as a sign of things to come. That’s indeed what the Bank of Canada risks doing if it carries on hiking interest rates based on the kind of analysis presented in this week’s Monetary Policy Report… The MPR notes that only a third of mortgage borrowers have yet felt the sting of higher rates. That easily explains why looking at current household financial stress indicators could miss most of the story still to come… the rebound it cited in housing sales and prices might prove to be a flash in the pan. It came during a period in which mortgage rates had eased on mistaken market expectations that rate cuts were on the way, and looks like a dead cat bounce from extremely weak levels of activity, particularly on a per capita basis. The trend in housing starts, of importance for construction jobs down the road, is still weakening”

“The risks from the rear view mirror” – CIBC Economics

***

Tweet of the Day: “The above $80/barrel run for Brent did not last long” – Twitter