 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

CIBC asks ‘Are Canadian homeowners ready for higher rates?’

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

CIBC economist Benjamin Tal asks Are homeowners ready for higher rates?,

“Canadian households, wooed by historically low interest rates, have accumulated mortgage debt at a rate never seen in a recessionary period. Are they ready for higher rates? … The risk of more sustainable and sticky inflationary pressures down the road might lead to a more aggressive tightening trajectory. And with the effectiveness of monetary policy much larger than at any point in the post war-era due to a record-high level of household debt, a relatively small increase in rates could have a notable impact on the market … While the average mortgage size rose by almost 19% for first-time homebuyers in Q1, monthly payments were up only 3.7 per cent … Despite relatively small rate increases in 2017/2018, data at that time showed immediate impacts on consumers. The percentage of people paying their credit card in full each month dropped sharply at the time, a strong sign of cash flow constraints … With signs of cooling appearing this spring in the Canadian housing market, attention will quickly shift to the impact on prices. Suburban markets that surged in the past year, and properties in cottage country, are likely to be the first to pause. The real impact will become evident when interest rates rise in 2022. To the extent the Bank of Canada starts hiking rates in Mid-2022 as we expect, the tightening trajectory is likely to be gradual enough to allow the housing market to adjust at a healthy pace. Accordingly, delinquency and bankruptcies rates are expected to return to pre-COVID levels by early 2022.”

Story continues below advertisement

The credit card example from 2018 is a bit disconcertingm but Mr. Tal appears to be sanguine about the effects of higher rates on household debt levels.

“Are homeowners ready for higher rates? A closer look at trends in the Canadian mortgage market” – CIBC economics

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published her Relative Value Cheat Sheet, a frequent source of useful market insight,

“The S&P 500 remains expensive on most metrics except on forward PEG and relative to bonds. With the 10-yr yield falling 47bps since the March peak, the ratio of S&P dividend yield vs. the 10-yr yield rose to 0.98x, the highest level since February and in line with the post-GFC average. But given the lowest dividend yield since 2001 (1.3%), the ratio could quickly fall if rates start moving higher again (our house view) and pose downside risks to the market … Our tactical quant framework continues to favor Value/cyclicals, with Energy/Financials ranking #1/#2 … The “Rule of 20” has generally been a good strategy and is one of our Bear Market Signposts – when the sum of S&P 500 trailing P/E ratio and inflation (CPI) was below 20, stocks returned +11% over the subsequent 12 months (74% hit rate) vs. just +4% when it was above 20 (64% hit rate). But today, not only is the measure above 20, but it’s also at the highest level in history since 1935 at 36x, topping 30x only for the third time in history. The “Rule of 30” would suggest downside risk: the S&P 500 fell 2.1% on avg. (44% hit rate) over the subsequent 12 months when the reading was >30.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA: Rule of 20 has become rule of 30. Downside risk (marginal)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson updated his “Fresh Money Buy List” in his Weekly Warm-Up report,

“The market appears ready to take on a more defensive character as we experience a meaningful deceleration in earnings and economic growth… our mid-cycle transition narrative has been playing out nicely since mid-March, with small caps and lower-quality stocks underperforming consistently… Consumer Staples are the epitome of boring, but boring can be beautiful if the broader market begins to falter. We are upgrading today as the relative earnings revision breadth is just starting to turn up. This inflection higher will be driven more by revision breadth for the S&P 500 decelerating… With our Staples upgrade we add Mondelez (MDLZ) to our Fresh Money Buy List”

The nice and short Fresh Money Buy List includes Alphabet Inc., Citizens Financial Group , Exxon Mobil Corp., Humana Inc., Lamar Advertising Corp., MasterCard Inc., SBA Communications, Simon Property Group Inc., Synchrony Financial, and Welltower Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Fresh Money Buy List adds Mondelez” – (table) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Walking Dead Lawsuit Ends in $200 Million Settlement” – Gizmodo

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies