CIBC CEO bets big on recovery

Ted Dixon
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
While many investors have been taking money off the table over coronavirus fears, insiders are buying. For example, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gave up four years of gains as of mid-week as stocks cratered due to COVID-19-related selling. As the stock moved below $100, CEO Victor George Dodig bought 21,800 common shares at $91.360 through the public market on March, 9. This represents an almost $2-million investment into the company’s shares. Earlier on March, 2, director Katharine B. Stevenson bought 4,500 shares $102.13. That works out to a $459,585 purchase.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

