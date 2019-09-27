CIBC director is buying as the stock outperforms peers

Insiders tend to act as contrarians, buying when share prices fall. It is rare to see insider buying when a stock rises. However, we have seen just that at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 4,000 shares on Sept. 17. The buying comes even as CIBC has outperformed three out of the four other big banks over the past three months. The Bank of Nova Scotia was slightly ahead at time of writing.
