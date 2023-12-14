Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski has been visiting clients across Canada and afterwards reiterated his belief that institutional investors are too pessimistic on domestic stocks,

“Equity market participants remain excessively skeptical and far too pessimistic in our opinion as they position for 2024. To be sure, the potential/perceived impact of elevated interest rates, rising loan loss provisioning, and hard landing scenarios have paralyzed most Canadian investors we have connected with in recent weeks… our Canadian stock market scenario analysis shows asymmetric risk to the upside FOR Canada … With more limited downside when incorporating many of the fear-ladened scenarios. For instance, our work shows that if earnings rebound faster than expected, multiples could normalize much more rapidly, thereby equating to upside returns of more than 25 per cent from current levels. With respect to downside risk, we continue to believe the dramatic underperformance of Canadian equities in 2023 has already priced in much of the perceived ‘bad news’ … Financials is the easiest sector to hate in Canada … Our works suggests these are well known, well managed and priced -in. From our perspective, the sector is flagging many contrarian positives, from sharp underperformance, deep analyst estimate pessimism, negative foreign flows, to surging bank loan loss provisioning. Overall, these all suggest to us deep pessimism is well telegraphed and priced in. As such, Financials remains our top weighted sector in Canada and believe there is significant upside potential when optimism return”

***

CIBC Capital Markets economist Benjamin Tal’s Wednesday report was entitled The era of easy profits is over,

“In the Canadian context, we zoom in on three of those trends that we believe are likely behind most of the rise in profitability over the past two decades: a declining labour share of income, technological innovation and globalization … During the post-pandemic and high inflation years of 2021 and 2022, weak real wage growth, a strong cyclical rebound and a jump in markups mostly explain the surge in profit margins. Labour productivity actually was drag on profitability during these periods… Looking ahead, the ongoing margin squeeze due to higher interest rates and slowing demand will not end when those cyclical conditions ease. Pre-covid profit conditions should not be extrapolate forward and earning expectations will need to take into account a changing environment. One in which, labour costs are likely to skew higher given demographic pressure from retiring baby boomers, while geopolitical tensions and the “de[1]risking” of global supply chains will continue to put pressure on productivity and markups. A prolonged period of high interest rates, particularly in the US, won’t help either”

“The era of easy profits is over” – CIBC Economics

***

The U.S. government has been desperately trying to incentivize investment in their manufacturing sectors.and BofA Securities industrials analyst Andrew Obin expects related capital expenditure to grow at between 8.0 and 9.0 per cent annually to 2025. Mr. Obin presented his top picks among U.S. industrials in his most recent research report,

“In our view, VRT [Vertiv Holdings] is positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence adoption in data centers and pricing momentum. We forecast GE to have the fastest earnings growth in our coverage and it will become a pure-play aerospace stock in April. APG [API Group Corp.] offers above average earnings growth at below-average valuation with potential upside from tuck-in acquisitions through 2024. We argue ITT’s [ ITT Inc.] end markets have largely bottomed and see multiple drivers for margin expansion. We like the visibility into EMR’s [Emerson Electric Co.] earnings growth, given ~65% recurring revenue mix, backlog, and merger-related synergies. Finally, we view PH [Parker-Hannifin] as a beat-and-raise story in 2024, aided by merger synergies. In this note we raise our price objectives for APG, ATMU, ETN, FTV, ITT, PH, TT, VNT, and VRT”.

***

Diversion: “The Best [Cinematic] Shots of 2023″ – The Ringer