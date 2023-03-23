As of March 20, five of the six big Canadian banks had seen net insider accumulation over the past month through either public market buying or derivative exercises. The one exception is Royal Bank of Canada, which has flat insider holdings. Today, we highlight Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T, which has buying and no selling over the past month. During the period, three insiders spent a combined $5.169-million buying shares in the public market. President and CEO Victor Dodig was the biggest buyer, acquiring 86,440 common shares at an average price of $57.91.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.