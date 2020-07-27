CIBC’s top picks for Canadian bank stocks

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
I will be watching commodity prices closely in the coming weeks to gauge the strength (or lack thereof) in the post-pandemic global economic recovery, for reasons I outlined last week.
BMO analysts Carl Campus, Aaron Goertzen, Sarah Howcroft and Art Woo expressed concerns the resource rally is running out of steam in a Friday research report,
“There is some cause for optimism at the six-month mark of the global pandemic. Chinese industrial activity has bounced back solidly as Beijing’s stimulus measures had a speedy effect, leading to a better-than-expected 11.5% q/q jump in Q2 real GDP. Activity has begun to revive elsewhere in the world, too, with most economies on track to return to growth in Q3, which will underpin a continued pickup in commodity demand. However, the road ahead is laden with risks, as geopolitical friction has resurfaced (most notably, between the U.S. and China) and economic reopening plans are being walked back in several countries to counter secondary outbreaks. Some commodities, including oil and metals, are likely to experience a mild retreat over the coming months, particularly as supply curbs unwind, before stabilizing or resuming a gradual upward trend.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Commodity rally looking harder to sustain’ – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
CIBC research has re-opened coverage of the major Canadian bank stocks under analyst Paul Holden and appear to have very few concerns,
“The current phase of the economic cycle has us squarely focused on credit losses and capital adequacy in the near term. We expect that the industry as a whole will show well thanks to a banking regime that enables strong profitability and that takes a prudent approach to capital requirements. We also need to contemplate the next phase of the cycle, which, in our view, will see interest rates remain at very low levels, presenting a challenge to bank earnings. There are two banks in our coverage universe that satisfy both the defensive attributes necessary in the near term and the growth attributes to mitigate rate pressures over the medium term – RY and NA. [loan loss provisions] have peaked, but will remain elevated: The magnitude of credit provisions taken for performing loans and the underlying economic assumptions suggest to us that PCL ratios peaked in FQ2. We do, however, expect credit migration to result in higher-than-average PCLs for many quarters. RY and NA have added the most cushion for credit migration. "
“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC: “A Strong Canadian Banking Industry That Will Require No Apologies” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Famed short selling specialist Jim Chanos believes we are in the “golden age of fraud.” The hedge fund manager, fresh off a huge gain from betting against German payments company Wirecard AG, spoke to the Financial Times,
“Today, [Chanos] says, “we are in the golden age of fraud”. Chanos describes the current environment as “a really fertile field for people to play fast and loose with the truth, and for corporate wrongdoers to get away with it for a long time”. He reels off why: a 10-year bull market driven by central bank intervention; a level of retail participation in the markets reminiscent of the end of the dotcom boom; Trumpian “post-truth in politics, where my facts are your fake news”; and Silicon Valley’s “fake it until you make it” culture, which is compounded by Fomo — the fear of missing out. All of this is exacerbated by lax oversight.”
“Jim Chanos: ‘We are in the golden age of fraud’” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
