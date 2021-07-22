 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

CIBC’s top stock picks in Canadian technology

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison provided an extraordinarily detailed outline of the risks surrounding the delta variant of COVID in Addressing the Top Delta Variant Questions,

“While we expect new cases to remain elevated due to slowing vaccine penetration and the higher transmissibility of the delta variant, we do not believe the variant will impact reopening in the US/EU. However, as we have previously indicated, countries with low vaccine penetration, especially in South East Asia, Africa and other EM economies remain at elevated risk… Coronaviruses are more stable compared to viruses with high mutation rates such as the flu. However, because of the high replication velocity globally (i.e., the significant rate of new infections across many countries), the mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2 is currently similar to the flu. Until global cases rates are lowered significantly (which we do not expect until 2H22) new variants are likely to emerge and potentially pose a risk. While many of the key mutations are likely known, novel combinations could pose a risk to vaccine efficacy … The Delta variant currently accounts for ~99% of cases that are sequenced across the UK [ref]. In the US, ~60%+ of new cases are attributed to the Delta variant, rendering it the dominant variant”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: everything you need to know about the Delta variant” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi strategist David Lubin believes we are past peak optimism for economic and profit growth but also past peak inflation fears,

“Expectations about the global recovery are softening, especially outside the US, thanks mainly to i) a moderate slowdown in China, and ii) rapid spread of the Covid-19 delta variant… it remains the case that restrictions on mobility – either government-led or self-induced – will create downside risks for activity. Yet even as economic data is surprising to the downside, inflation continues to surprise to the upside, especially in advanced economies. Either this is loosely-defined ‘stagflation’, or the supply shocks that are helping to keep inflation high will dissipate. We think the latter is probably more accurate, and so having moved beyond ‘peak optimism’ about the recovery, we are soon likely to move beyond ‘peak anxiety’ about inflation … our coincident and leading indicators for global growth (through June and September respectively) are showing signs of topping out in the aftermath of the Q1 data.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: We’re past peak market optimism, but also past peak inflation fears” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

CIBC analyst Stephanie Price published her top picks list for Canadian technology stocks,

Story continues below advertisement

“EBITDA expected to be up in the low- to mid-teens year-over-year. That being said, we expect the Q2 focus to be company specific, with some companies benefiting from an easier Y/Y comparison (GIB.A, LWRK, CDAY) while others (ENGH, KXS, DCBO) are lapping very strong year-ago quarters. We expect FX to create additional headwinds for CAD reporters and a tailwind for USD reporters. In some cases, this FX impact could be material, ranging from an expected -6% (ENGH) to +7% (TIXT) within our coverage universe… With tech valuations compressing during the quarter, SaaS [ software as a service] names are now trading at only ~1x above their two-year average EV/NTM Sales [enterprise value to next 12-month sales] , while mature software names are trading 0.6x above their two-year average. Given that the pandemic has accelerated digitization plans and technology spending, we see pockets of the tech space as attractively valued at these levels, including TIXT, LWRK and CSU”

“@SBarlow_ROB CIBC’s top picks in Canadian technology” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BMO economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy noted a slowdown within a red-hot domestic housing market,

“New home prices climbed 11.9% in June compared to a year ago, the fastest pace since 2006. Kitchener– Cambridge–Waterloo (+27.7%), Ottawa (+26.2%), Windsor (+22.8%) and Montreal (+19.9%) led to the upside with all four regions posting record jumps. Looking at month-to-month movements, prices climbed 0.6% in June, marking the slowest pace this year. That’s still a pretty strong number, and prior to the past year, it would have been one of the fastest rises in the past 10 years. Make no mistake, the housing market remains red hot. But, signs suggest a slight moderation in price growth, as buyer fatigue sets in and more workers return to the office”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Cdn housing market moderating, still red hot” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Diversion: A Priest Was Outed by His Phone’s Location Data. Anyone Could Be Next” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies