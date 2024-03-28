While 2023 sales at movie theatre operator Cineplex CGX-T grew by 25.9 per cent to $1.4-billion, the last 12 months have been a flop for the share price. As the stock headed on a journey to set a 52-week low this month, insiders were buying. Since Feb. 28, four Cineplex insiders have spent a total of $185,011 buying shares. The 24,500 shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55. The most recent buying was on March 21 when Chief Operating Officer Daniel McGrath bought 10,000 shares at $7.51.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.