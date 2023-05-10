Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities quantitative strategist Nigel Tupper developed the Global Wave model, which uses seven indicators – consumer confidence, capacity utilization, earnings revisions, producer prices, industrial confidence, unemployment and credit spreads – to measure the global investing backdrop. The most recent news isn’t great,

“The signal from the Global Wave has now been negative for eighteen months after falling again this month. During the month, three of the seven components improved while four deteriorated. The direction of the global cycle in coming months remains uncertain. Monetary policy tightening may be nearing an end, but will inflation fall fast enough to allow for easing? There are lingering concerns regarding the banking sector. Higher rates are expected to hurt earnings but the US reporting season is surprising on the upside again. China’s economy appears to be strengthening but can that offset a slowdown elsewhere? Until signs of a globally-synchronized upturn emerges, the falling Global Wave suggests remaining cautious on equity markets and cyclical assets”.

***

Citi strategist Viswanathrao Kintali sees a buying opportunity for cobalt and lithium miners,

“Cobalt and lithium transactions and liquidity on the CME have surged of late, with cobalt and lithium daily trading volumes averaging $6 and $2.3 million respectively. Cobalt’s daily volume is rising again, now touching 185 lots (30-day moving average). For context, in value terms, it is roughly 1/10th that of lead and tin as of May 2023, although volumes remain comparatively low, with expectations that they will grow significantly soon, for both cobalt and lithium. Prices for cobalt metal are down 26 per cent year-to-date, while those for cobalt hydroxide and sulfate are down 28% ytd due to sluggish battery demand. At $32k/t, cobalt prices represent a buying opportunity. We forecast that by 4Q 23, cobalt prices will climb 10 per cent to $37k/t. Restocking of the battery supply chain into 2H’23 should drive this recovery. Downside from here is limited as prices have reached the top end of the cost curve. At $32k/t ~10kt of cobalt production, or 5 per cent of supply, is at risk. "

***

Scotiabank economist Simone Arel notes that TSX earnings so far are above expectations but still weak,

“We’re halfway through the TSX Q1/23 reporting season, and so far, numbers are overshooting previous estimates by about 2.4 per cent ($344 from $335 on April 18). At the index level, the beat was driven by better-than-expected results (10-per-cent-plus beat) in Tech, Utilities, Discretionary, and Industrials. Despite the decent beat, growth remains negative (down 5.4 per cent quarter-over-quarter) and quarterly profits are falling to their lowest point since Q3/21. EPS growth is now down 8.7 per cent year-over-year, with four sectors exhibiting contraction led by Materials (down 53 per cent). Industrials (up 86 per cent year-over-year), Tech (up 11 per cent YoY), Staples (up 6.2 per cent YoY), and Financials (up 5.2 per cent YoY) remain in growth mode. On a 12-month trailing basis, EPS ($1,453) should step back for the second consecutive quarter from a Q3/22 peak of $1,491 .... Similarly, top line managed to deliver a reasonable beat at the index level (up 2.8 per cent ), pulled by Utilities, Industrials, Financials, Tech, and Discretionary. Revisions have been mostly positive so far, with FY 2023 EPS rising 0.9 per cent while FY 2024 have been revised 0.7 per cent higher (SPS also moving up) although EPS growth in FY 2023 is expected to remain anemic (up 0.3 per cent vs. FY 2022).”

***

