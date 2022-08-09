Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi global strategist Robert Buckland found that sell side analysts are now bullish to the point where it constitutes a red flag for investors and another checkmark on Citi’s bear market checklist (my emphasis),

“As equity markets have fallen, so the warning signals from our global Bear Market Checklist (BMC) have eased to 6 out of a potential 18. However, one flag that remains stubbornly red is our index of sell-side analyst stock recommendations. This measure of global buys against sells is back to peak bullishness.

“Our index of global sell-side recommendations is back to peak bullishness levels reached in 2000 and 2007, after which global equities halved. That is why this is a red flag in our Bear Market Checklist. Analysts are net buyers of every sector in every region, but then they usually are. They are most bullish in the US and EM. They are still bullish on cyclical sectors, suggesting few fears of oncoming global recession. Alpha: Better At Regions Than Sectors — Overweighting markets where analysts are most bullish has added value, most notably preferring the US in recent years. Favouring sectors where analysts are most bullish has not helped performance.”

“Citi: Analysts are way too bullish” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Some interesting notes from BofA Securities Hong Kong-based strategist Ritesh Samadhiya from BofA GPS: Global Proprietary Signals: Dip in inflation surprises ,

“The futures market is sensing a moderation in inflation in the coming months by pricing in an end of the tightening cycle by the end of the year, although resilient housing prices could keep shelter inflation elevated. Inflation surprises seem to corroborate … Global equities rolled over in November 2021, followed by global growth in December. And now, our economists are calling for a faster-than-before moderation in inflation, with headline CPI slowing from 8.6% in 2Q22 to 5.4% in 1Q23 to 2.7% in 4Q23 (headline PCE slowing from 6.5% in 2Q22 to 4.1% in 1Q23 and 2.6% in 4Q23), putting inflation broadly in line with the Fed’s 2% mandate by the end of 2024 … Of the handful of people who got the inflation dynamics right last year, monetarists are a prominent lot. They argued that the meteoric rise in money supply since the onset of the pandemic was bound to result into higher prices sooner or later. And so it happened. But the conditions have taken an about turn. Global M2 money supply growth has collapsed into the bottom quintile (2% YoY) after peaking out in February 2021 (21% YoY), portending a turn in inflation with the usual lag of about 15-18 months.”

***

Credit Suisse’s prominent global strategist Andrew Garthwaite published the slides for his presentations which began with his high conviction views in bullet point form,

“Why do we believe a recession looks inevitable? The main debate is whether we see a hard hard landing or a soft hard landing. The critical issue is ultimately how quickly wage growth responds to a rise in unemployment. ▪ Most clients looking for an early Fed pivot but also not discussing QT [quantitative tightening] at all. ▪ US TIPS and long-term inflation expectations are a bit low. ▪ Equities: Sell into rallies. EPS for end-2023 looks 20% too high, in our view. ▪ Regions: UK, Japan and China have been top overweights ▪ Style: In mid-May we revised growth up to benchmark from underweight. ▪ Cyclicals: Still underweight but been adding for the first time since June 2021 ▪ Mining: Cut weightings aggressively in early March (had been biggest overweight) but would be a small overweight now. ▪ Tech: be highly selective.”

Mr. Garthwaite believes that wage growth in the major economies has to fall by one percentage point which will require sharply lower GDP growth and an inevitable recession.

" CS’s Garthwaite, high conviction views” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Are the Colors in Webb Telescope Images ‘Fake’?” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.