Citi U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert likes the set-up for small cap stocks are provides a list of ‘value creators – small and mid cap U.S. companies with strong growth prospects,

“On Valuation. Each of the S&P 500 and Growth components are trading well above 10-year averages on a variety of metrics. By contrast, Value PEs are only modestly higher than average, and even less expensive on P/FCF. Each of the S&P 400 Mid Cap index and 600 Small Cap index are below 10-year averages on most metrics, and look less expensive than the S&P 500 … The return/profitability profile for Mid and Small is well above 10-year history, although debt shows little change … Small Cap is projected to outpace both Mid and Large over the next year on earnings and EBITDA. Mid Cap’s growth characteristics are not as compelling as for Small. But they are consistent with the broader market set up. As with Value, the data pointing to stronger growth, better profitability and lower valuations relative to history would suggest that Small Cap looks mispriced vs Large.”

The stocks in the value creators list are Tripadvisor Inc., Pultegroup Inc., Boot Barn Holdings Inc., Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., Yeti Holdings Inc., Nov Inc., LPL Financial Holdings Inc., OneMain Holdings Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., MasTec Digital Inc., Logitech International SA, Jabil Inc., DXC Technology Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Eagle Materials Inc. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin predicted more pain ahead for speculative stocks while reiterating his recommendations for companies with pricing power,

“Three themes from last year will remain a focus for investors in 2022: Growth threats from Covid variants, margin pressures from input cost inflation, and potential tax reform. Stocks with pricing power should outperform … We highlighted that the greatest mispricing in the equity market related to stocks with high expected revenue growth and low margins. At the time, these high growth and low margin firms traded at the same EV/sales multiple (9x) as a basket of firms with high growth and high margins. A backup in rates was the obvious risk to the premium valuation accorded to the longest duration equities (high growth but low margins). These stocks have been violently re-priced during the past few months (Exhibit 2). The EV/sales multiple for these stocks has compressed from a peak of 15x in February, to 12x at the start of November, to 7x today. But if the Russell 3000 constituents traded in a well-ordered progression, the relative valuation of these stocks would be wider than the current spread.”

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson sees PMI manufacturing surveys and earnings revisions as the key indicators for the S&P 500,

“Both nominal and real rates [are] moving sharply higher so far this year. This is having a disproportionate impact on expensive growth stocks, as it should, but the real determinant of how long and deep this correction lasts will be growth. More specifically, we are laser focused on PMIs and earnings revisions, both of which are heading lower in our view. Software is a good case study and possible leading indicator in this regard for the broader market… We’re 6 months past peak EPS growth...Our work suggests that historically that has meant defensive leadership going forward (12 months)—specifically Staples, Healthcare, Utilities and Real Estate. Coupled with our work last week showing defense leads post PMI peaks and during Fed tightening cycles, we think this supports our current defensive posture from a sector/style standpoint.”

Mr. Wilson provided a list of defensive stocks in terms of earnings stability and reasonable valuations. The list is Comcast Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., YUM Brands Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Mondelez Intl., Philip Morris, Exxon Mobil Corp., State Street Corp., Medtronic Inc., CVS Health Corp., Northrup Grumman Corp., Hubspot Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ball Corp. and American Electric Power Co.

