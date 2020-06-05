Citi: ‘Five reasons the market is rallying’

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
National Bank analyst Jean-Michel Gauthier sees Canadian equities as the least attractive they’ve been versus the S&P 500 since 2015,
“US takes the lead over Canada. Canada shifted to its largest UW relative to the US since late 2015 on degrading pro-Canada bias in Energy, Materials, Utilities, and Discretionary. Overall, Canada scores solely on Value and lags the US in all other metrics. Relative Quality is especially negative for Canada, while its Growth rankings have been slashed much harder than in the US”
Citi global strategist Robert Buckland, who has been bearish, listed “Five Reasons the Market is rallying” in a Thursday research report,
“Central banks, short covering, big stock leadership, high equity risk premia and an increased focus on 2021 recovery have helped to decouple global equities from the dire fundamentals. We are not inclined to fight the Fed, but our bearish top-down 2021 global EPS forecast (32% below the bottom-up consensus) means that we now see no gains for the MSCI AC World to mid-2021… Share prices have been indirectly boosted by central bank actions. We now expect $6trn of global QE over the next 12 months, three times previous peaks. This prospect has triggered a huge short squeeze … The recent rally has already discounted a global PMI of 52 (it’s currently 42) … Equity markets are looking through a dire 2020 towards recovery next year. But we still think that 2021 estimates are too high. Our top-down forecast is 32% below the bottom-up consensus.’
James Rossiter, TD Securities’ head global macro strategist, believes that the worst is over for global growth but warns that the recovery will take years,
“The Recovery Will Take Years: While we can take some comfort from the relatively rapid rebound in financial conditions and risk sentiment, it remains the case that recovery from the COVID-19 crisis is going take a long time, and will be a dominant theme for years to come. As we explained in March, the crisis will unfold in multiple stages, and while strong growth rates should materialise in the coming months, longer-lasting scarring is likely to persist as recessionary dynamics emerge in the second half of the year across many key G10 economies. We remain hopeful that a second COVID wave does not take hold later this year (see Covid Wave Monitor). The depth of scarring is clear in the chart below, which shows the level of GDP in both 2020 and 2021 relative to our pre-COVID forecasts. Globally, the level of GDP is set to be nearly 7% weaker in 2020, and about 5% weaker in 2021, despite a bounce in growth next year. Across the four major economies shown, the scarring is set to be even deeper.”
