Inside the Market

Citi is bullish on these six commodities

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Erik Johnson uses news of a new labour contract at Ford Motor Co. to highlight the growing share of hybrid and electric vehicle sales in Canada,

“Not a typical Tuesday when Ford and Unifor conclude their labour negotiations with a tentative deal to invest $1.95 bln to revitalize their Oakville and Windsor production facilities. The plan outlines the intention to produce at least 5 different electric vehicles and house a battery assembly line. Ford has 6,300 workers in Canada and there was some concern for the future of the Oakville plant … The announcement is significant as zero -emission electric vehicles (ZEVs) represent a rising share of new vehicle registrations in Canada. In fact, despite the COVID -19 recession, in 2020H1 ZEVs held a market share of 3.3% according to Electric Mobility Canada, charting higher than their 2019 path. Research has also shown that 80% of ZEVs are manufactured in the region where they are sold, which points to a brighter future ahead for ZEV sales in Canada”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO highlights ‘brighter future’ for electric vehicles in Canada” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi commodity analyst Edward Morse is bullish,

"Citi is, on the whole, bullish the commodity sector, with an outright bullish view for crude oil, US natural gas, gold, silver, palladium and soybeans and neutral to bullish aluminium, copper, platinum, corn and coal. We are neutral to bearish only iron ore, cocoa and coffee and have no outright bearish view on any single commodity. This view coincides with Citi’s macro-economic forecasts, with full-year negative growth this year erased by mid- to late 2021 … Several underlying factors remain supportive of commodities: supply and demand look to be in negative balance now, soon or some time in 2021. Reduced capital expenditures upstream are limiting supply growth to meet even muted demand increases. Incremental supplies are coming from costlier production along individual commodity supply curves.'

***

BofA Securities analyst Tal Liani published a report on the increasingly important network security sector Wednesday,

"In previous reports, we noted the Firewall market was showing clear signs of growth deceleration, and this quarter, total Firewall spending decelerated further, up 1.6% year-over-year vs 2.8% YoY in 1Q20. Spending deceleration may have been worse if not for COVID-19, which likely supported the market …

Secure Web Gateway: Zscaler share gains accelerate: The SWG market grew 2.4% YoY reversing its 0.8% YoY decline in 1Q as the market likely benefitted from work from home initiatives … The Secure Email Gateway market (SEG) grew 10.9% YoY, a slight acceleration from last quarter’s 8.4% YoY growth, and the CASB market grew 14.4% YoY, as the importance of email security and growth in cloud security continue to drive up demand. We think CASB [cloud access security broker – interface between corporate in-house networks and cloud networks] is a strategic addition for security platforms, similar to SD-WAN, but we expect the CASB standalone market to be short lived, eventually converging with SASE, SWG, and Firewall platforms. Within the SEG market, Proofpoint has established itself as the clear leader, expanding its share by an impressive 562 bps in 2Q vs next highest share gainer."

"@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Top picks in network security sector' – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “We looked at every confirmed COVID-19 case in Canada. Here’s what we found” – CBC

Tweet of the Day:

