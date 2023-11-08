Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow,

Citi’s research team has released a global focus list of high conviction stock ideas, but, unfortunately, none of these are Canadian. The picks represent situations where “analysts have non-consensus, differentiated views with potential to generate alpha,”

The stock ideas are Amore Pacific, Arezzo, Compass Group, Cyrela Brazil Realty, Galaxy Entertainment, Heineken, Jubilant FoodWorks, OLC, Rentokil, Topsports Intern, Walmart Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, American International Group, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, BBVA, Erste Bank, Inter & Co Inc, Itau Unibanco, Keycorp, Japan Post Bank, Swiss Re, Tradeweb Markets, XP, Criteo SA, Hon Hai Precision, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Inc STMicroelectronics, StoneCo, Tencent Holdings, T-Mobile US, Trip.com Group, Alcon, AstraZeneca PLC, Daiichi Sankyo, Novo Nordisk, BYD, DSV A/S, NARI Technology, Quanta Services, Ryanair, Toyota Motor, Vestas, Volkswagen, Yokohama Rubber, BP PLC Copel, Equatorial, Rio Tinto, Sabesp, Targa Resources, Vulcan Materials Co., Iberdrola, KEPCO, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S*, Sonova, Mahindra, DBS Group, Page Industries, Pigeon, Tingyl, and Wesfarmers Ltd.”

***

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin detailed market tendencies ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections ,

“The US presidential primary season officially begins on January 15th with the Iowa Republican caucuses. By March 12th about half the Democratic and Republican delegates will have been selected. Equity returns tend to be weaker than average in presidential election years. Since 1932, the S&P 500 index has returned an average of 7 per cent during the 12 months preceding the election vs. 9 per cent outside of election years. However, election year returns have averaged only 4 per cent since 1984. Profit growth is typically strong in election years while valuations move sideways. Info Tech has usually been the worst performing sector in the year ahead of the election. Defensive sectors tend to perform best, led by Utilities and Consumer Staples”

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie detailed the effects of higher interest rates on demand for U.S. loans,

“We see two main takeaways [from the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey]. First, if survey respondents reported tighter lending standards for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) loans on an overall basis, fewer banks tightened them relative to the Q2 survey. This is a step in the right direction for the soft-landing crowd. Nevertheless, conditions remain tight and the decline in the % of banks tightening standards might only be a temporary reprieve, reflecting healthier macro conditions last quarter… usually when banks aggressively tighten credit conditions, economic activity tends to moderate/contract, which has not been the case of late. We note that banks also reported tightening lending standards across all categories of residential real estate. On the demand side, U.S. banks reported weaker demand for all types of loans, including Commercial and Industrial, residential real estate, commercial real estate (CRE), as well as weaker demand for credit card, auto, and other consumer loans... In our view, high interest rates remain the largest impediment for any sort of credit-led growth, which is likely what the Fed is trying to achieve”.

***

Diversion: “Global wine production falls to 62-year low in 2023″ – BBC News