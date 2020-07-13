Citi still sees 80% chance of market pullback in next 12 months

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets elaborated on a fascinating idea from last week, namely that while equity markets are higher, they are still positioned defensively and have not priced in a V-shaped economic recovery at all.
“Greater optimism on the recovery should boost demand for smaller, more cyclical businesses, which have more gearing to economic activity. It should reduce the discount for lower-quality companies and credits, as a rising tide lifts more boats. It should lead to higher yields, as economic normalcy removes the need for extremely accommodative policy.
That’s not exactly happening. Relative valuations for global small caps versus large caps are well below average, and low-quality stocks have almost never been cheaper to high-quality ones. The basis between BBB and A rated credit, and B and BB rated credit, remains elevated. And developed market yields are still within a whisker of all-time lows, despite the improvement in stock markets and economic indicators … market pricing implies is still remarkable: a Fed that won’t raise interest rates until 2024. A US 10-year yield that’s sub-2% past 2035.″
Bond and equity markets can’t both be right here.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Sheets: “what market pricing implies is still remarkable: a Fed that won’t raise interest rates until 2024. A US 10-year yield that’s sub-2% past 2035” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin has some dire predictions for the upcoming American earnings season,
“Consensus forecasts S&P 500 EPS will decline by 44% year/year in 2Q, but we believe earnings will fall by 60% in the quarter. Given the heightened investor focus on the earnings outlook in 2021 and 2022, we expect management commentary will prove more valuable than backward-looking results. We adjust our baseline forecast for S&P 500 EPS to $115 (-30%) in 2020, maintain our 2021 EPS estimate of $170 (+48%), and introduce a 2022 EPS estimate of $188 (+11%).”
My concern (but not prediction) is that investors will get bored waiting for profits to recover, causing a correction. So far, the market focus is on 2021 earnings projections and it could stay there.
" @PriapusIQ Goldman Sachs: Conversations we are having with clients: Assessing the outlook for S&P 500 EPS " – (research excerpt) Twitter
Also see, from The Globe and Mail: Second-quarter reporting set to show full weight of coronavirus pandemic
***
Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich still sees an 80 per cent chance of a market pullback in the next 12 months, citing his Panic/Euphoria sentiment indicator and high forward PE ratios,
“The chances of market retrenchment are near 80% on our metric versus a typically random 22%, and clients are pushing back intensely to this data point … Indeed, some seem to be upset that the rally stalled to a great extent in June. ... Valuation is no longer compelling with price/sales back to past problematic levels and the P/E bull’s eye is north of 20x, which historically has not generated much in forward returns. While our normalized earnings yield gap continues to provide a more upbeat message, a VIX reading between 20 and 30 is more disconcerting than many observers realize.”
***
BMO economist Doug Porter notes that the domestic economy is recovering significantly faster than the U.S.,
“Just as Canada’s spring shutdown depressed the economy more forcefully, there are plenty of signs that things are now bouncing back more aggressively. Just to cite one example from the jobs report, more than 40% of the March/April losses have been reversed, compared with a 33% U.S. recovery … even with a stumble this week, [oil] prices have recovered considerably from the desperate levels in April… the relative outlook has started to tilt in Canada’s way, with oil prices no longer at desperate lows, some other commodity prices holding up very well, virus cases ebbing (the complete opposite of the U.S. experience), and fiscal policy still adding aggressively.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: " the relative outlook has started to tilt in Canada’s way”' – (research excerpt) Twitter
Counterpoint: “Canada in for a ‘grinding’ economic growth path after July: Macquarie economist” – BNN Bloomberg
***
Diversion: “The word ‘bankruptcy’ is derived from the 14th century Italian phrase “banca rupta” -> “broken bench.” During the 14th century, Italian bankers conducted their business and public transactions on benches like the one depicted above. If a banker became insolvent and was no longer able to continue lending or meet their payment obligations, however, their bench was smashed in half as a sign of failure and public shaming. Thus, “banca rupta” -> “broken bench” -> “bankruptcy”
“Spanish Flu and bankruptcies” – Investor Amnesia
Tweet of the Day: " @Schuldensuehner OPEC, Allies set to ease oil cuts, Anticipating demand recovery in a bid to avoid an #oil-market taper tantrum. Saudis propose relaxing the group’s curbs by 2 million barrels a day. wsj.com/articles/opec-… " – Twitter
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.