Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The strategy team at Scotiabank analyzed the TSX earnings season and the details are not entirely positive,

“With more than 80% of TSX companies having reported their Q2/22 earnings so far, TSX Q2 EPS ($391) are rising +4.0% quarter-over-quarter and +20% year-over-year. Still, results are heading towards a rare miss (-3.2% vs. July 18 consensus), which stands in deep contrast with the last two years’ average beat of 9.2%. The beat ratio (58%) and the median beat of 4.2% are also coming in below the last two years’ average despite remaining high on an absolute basis. Digging into sectors, a majority have undershot expectations, with Insurance (-30%), Tech (-7.8%), and Materials (-5.2%) displaying the widest miss. Strong beats in Communications and Staples are mitigating the impacts ... Most sectors have suffered from a slew of negative revisions since June, with analysts slashing forecasts by 1% to 4% for Q3/22 through Q4/23. Materials, Discretionary, Staples, and Technology were some of the worst offenders, while Energy and Utilities bucked the trend with positive revisions”

“Scotiabank finds some negatives in TSX earnings season” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Citi U.S. strategist Scott Chronert identified 30 stock opportunities following the firm’s top thematic research,

“Six themes stand out based on our exclusionary screening approach based on fundamentals, sentiment and valuation. These include: Automation/Robotics, Internet Driven Business Models, Artificial Intelligence, EM Consumer, Top Brands and Net Zero. Specifically, we look for above average earnings growth while screening out low quality, positive or stabilizing revision trends and de-rating on a combination of key multiples versus medium-term averages … Over the past three years, S&P 500 stocks with the highest thematic attachment have notably outperformed, likely driven by their Growth connation to some degree … The market has been deservedly focused on a mix of macro risks and influences this year. As we move closer to recession resolution, the longer-term growth profiles associated with many themes may provide some performance edge, particularly on the heels of year-to-date valuation correction.”

The stock ideas are General Motors, MGM Resorts, NVIDIA, Booking Holdings, IPG Photonics, Walt Disney, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, PayPal Holdings, Domino’s Pizza, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Netflix, Visa, Alphabet, Equinix, Edison International, Autodesk, Ingersoll Rand, Mastercard, Eaton Corp., Home Depot, DTE Energy, T-Mobil U.S., Lowe’s Corp., Apple, Rockwell Automation, Microsoft, Host Hotels and Resorts and Autozone.

“Citi: Top thematic stock ideas” – (table) Twitter

BMO economist Shelly Kaushik detailed potential signs of U.S. inflation pressure easing,

“U.S. producer prices showed signs of easing in July, as the headline index posted its first monthly decline since the beginning of the pandemic. That brought annual growth down to 9.8% ... Though, we’ve still got a way to go to return to normal price trends. And that’s the main point in all the stories regarding a potential cooling in inflation pressure. Sure, we might be turning a corner, but the Fed will need to see more evidence of meaningful cooling in prices before it loosens the tightening reins.”

“BMO potential signs of easing U.S. inflation” – (research excerpt) Twitter

