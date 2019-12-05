Citi: ‘We do not even know how to describe the extremes’ in bond markets

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
My favourite non-Globe and Mail annual report was published online by Maclean’s on Wednesday. Every year, journalist Jason Kirby asks prominent Canadian economists and strategists (and me) to submit what they believe is the most important chart to follow for the coming year.
I posted a few highlights on social media, but every investor will enrich their knowledge of the market backdrop by scrolling through the entire list,
“The most important Canadian economic charts to watch in 2020” – Macleans
"Canadian GDP WAY too dependent on housing"
"Household debt strains showing up in low savings rate BMO"
"Canada's corporate debt binge:"
***
The Financial Times reports on what has been an absolutely brutal year for the auto industry,
“The global car market will have shrunk faster in 2019 than at the height of the financial crisis, with 4m fewer vehicles sold than last year, according to the lobby group for the German auto industry … ‘The conversion of the industry to electromobility will lead to job losses, which cannot be offset by growth in the coming years,’ said CAR’s Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, who predicts that about 233,000 jobs are at risk in Germany over the next decade.
“Global car market shrinking at fastest rate since financial crisis” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
The S&P/TSX Composite remains far more correlated to the MSCI Emerging Markets index than most domestic investors are aware. This is due to the effects of fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, and also because developing economies are resource-intensive, and determine demand for the large segment of the TSX made up of materials and energy stocks.
This makes Citi’s new bear market checklist for emerging markets important for Canadian investors,
“EM Bear Market Checklist: Buy The Dips … Our [checklist] helps us compare current variables to those before major EM bear markets (1997, 2000 and 2007). This is when it was wrong to buy the dips. Right now, only 2.5/18 factors are flashing sell (we give a red flag one point and an amber flag half a point). It compares to 11.5 in 1997, 14 in 2000 and 12.5 in 2007. The EM BMC is even more sanguine on the prospect of an imminent bear market than our global BMC (4/18)”
"Buy the dips. C's new bear market checklist for EM signals the all clear"
***
Also from Citi, the company’s Montreal-born chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich sees equities as attractively valued and believes the risk is in bond markets,
“Some have been focused on cyclically adjusted P/E (CAPE) ratios and the S&P 500’s market capitalization to GDP … yet, few have adjusted for the lower discount rates embedded in 10-year yields that lift the present value of future earnings and cash flows. Our analysis of the annuity value of trailing 12 months’ EPS held flat into perpetuity is around the 70% long-term average, suggesting that things have not overheated.
“There is, however, much more to worry about in the bond market. If US equity markets are overvalued, we do not even know how to describe the seeming extremes found in the 10-year Treasury world. While flows have supported fixed income securities, we might submit that the misallocation and valuation problems are not embedded in stocks.”
"Levkovich: stocks not expensive but "There is, however, much more to worry about in the bond market""
***
Tweet of the Day:
We're in the midst of the longest bull run for stocks without a major drop on record. Via Goldman: