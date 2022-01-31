Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

A lot of the post-pandemic market rally can be explained by inflation-adjusted bond yields, particularly the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Security [TIPS], which has been mired in deeply negative territory.

Negative real rates, guaranteeing bond holders lose spending power as long as they hold bonds, have pushed assets into equities, pushing the S&P 500 forward PE ratio above 20 times.

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin remarked on the recent climb in real yields and their effect on stocks,

“S&P 500 fell by 10% from the peak on Jan. 3 to Jan. 27. Valuations have contracted as real rates have risen. The S&P 500 would decline by 10% to 4000 if the real 10-year Treasury yield rose by 60 bp to 0% and by 15% to 3800 if it rose by 100 bp, all else equal. Historically, the S&P 500 fell by an average of 15% peak-to-trough during the 21 non-recession corrections since 1950, which in the current market would place S&P 500 at 4100. But market corrections are typically good buying opportunities if the economy is not entering into recession. Buying the S&P 500 10% below its high, regardless of whether that was the trough, would have generated a median return of +15% during the next 12 months, or 4975 today.”

***

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is outright bearish, recommending clients sell rallies,

“The safety net of forward guidance from the Fed is gone just as earnings revisions and PMIs appear set to decelerate—an unattractive risk/reward set up. We remain sellers of rallies and of the view that S&P 500 fair value remains closer to 4,000 tactically. Stick with Defensives … Our work shows that tighter Fed policy brings lower returns and greater uncertainty for equities. We think returns are likely to be even lower during this tightening cycle (i.e., negative) because the Fed is going to be tightening into a macro and earnings growth slowdown that’s about more than just omicron, in our view … Higher frequency earnings revisions and macro surveys point to slowing growth...Specifically we are focused on: (1) the spread between ISM manufacturing orders vs. inventories which is pointing to a significant slowdown in the headline PMI; (2) the Industrials sector’s relative forward P/E multiple that is also predicting a similar dynamic; (3) an average of manufacturing surveys that have advanced January readings which confirms this trend; (4) our economists’ MS Business Conditions Index which notably weakened in January; and (5) recent relative weakness in earnings revisions breadth for cyclicals/economically sensitive industries.”

Mr. Wilson’s Fresh Money Buy List reflects his defensive stance. The list is AT&T Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Humana Inc., Mastercard Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Mondelez International Inc., SBA Communications, Simon Property Group Inc., Synchrony Financial and Welltower Inc.

***

Citi’s new chief U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert published Three Topics That Keep Us Up at Night on Friday afternoon,

“Real Rates and Valuation — On a positive note, the rising rate valuation reset is mostly priced in. Our analysis of real rates vs valuation suggests the recent sell off has brought the S&P 500 down to a PE that aligns with Citi’s end of year real rate expectation.

“Rates and Flows — While the recent spike in rates has had an appropriate valuation response, the impact on flows into equities remains a question mark. Positive real rates would create an argument for an asset allocation shift toward bonds… Economic Trajectory — Many economic indicators are starting to roll over. Yet, we haven’t even gotten to a first Fed rate hike. The Fed’s data dependency implies it will typically be behind the curve. But, the current rate hike expectation could exacerbate a mean reversion lower in data which is already unfolding. Earnings Considerations — At the index level, current bottom-up expectations are for steady earnings growth into ‘23. However, sector specific progressions vary. Investors need to stay aware of macro connections to earnings drivers as we move into the Fed rate hike cycle.”

***

