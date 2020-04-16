CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks these 18 stocks will beat the index

 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Robert Kavcic seemed much more sanguine about the domestic housing market than I expected in a Thursday report,

“The early stages of this downturn on the Canadian housing market will be unique in that both sales and new listings are plunging … If this continues to play out, the impact on prices might be muted for now. Presumably, massive federal income support and mortgage deferral programs will help keep homeowners in their homes, limiting forced selling … Contrast that to 2008/09, when sales fell by almost 40% from the end of 2007 to the 2009 lows, but new listings rose by 15% through the early stages of that period—that’s how you get a quick and meaningful decline in prices… for now, the market looks to be effectively on hold”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: "Unique Shock for Cdn Housing Market"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

University of Oregon economics professor is arguably the most respected Fed watcher in the U.S.

Mr. Duy detailed the collapse in U.S. economic data in a Wednesday blog post (my emphasis),

“Even if expected, [the weak data] is still a bitter pill to swallow. Making it more bitter is that the policy response is looking shaky … Certainly, some of the shakiness of the policy response is more about the execution rather than the intention… If Congress wants to keep the economy afloat, it needs to keep shoveling the money… Even assuming that reopening the economy is like turning up a dimmer switch, there will still be pent up demand activated and some activity will be starting from a base of almost zero. There is little place to go but up. Keep a pragmatic outlook. Don’t confuse that pop for a V-shaped recovery. It isn’t.

“It’s Ugly Out There” – Tim Duy’s Fed Watch

“‘The economy is literally in free fall:’ Economist” – Yahoo! Finance

The Financial Times explained why crude prices continue to fall despite global production cuts,

“The almost 10 per cent reduction in global supply, far more than the cartel removed from the market during the last financial crisis, is not enough to compensate for a 30 per cent collapse in consumption as economies are shut down to stop the virus’s spread… No one can say when this free-market oil will disappear from supply — or come back. These “cuts” depend on dozens of companies making decisions to choke back supply based on a variety of factors: fiduciary duties to shareholders, executive compensation targets, covenants with creditors, hedging obligations, and above all, movements in prices.”

“Why the record Opec cut is no match for coronavirus hit to demand” – Financial Times (paywall)

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is going out on a limb, choosing 18 stocks he’d rather own than the broader S&P 500,

“'For years, lots of very smart people ... told us that index funds were really the best if not only way to invest,' Cramer said. ‘But sometimes trying to mirror the market is a bad strategy” because “you have to own so many have-nots along with the haves.’”

Readers can click the link below for the full list of 18 stocks. Prominent names include Netflix Inc., video game developer Activision-Blizzard Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and Constellation Brands Inc.

“Jim Cramer: 18 stock picks worth owning over the S&P 500” – CNBC

Newsletter: I featured an absolute must-read feature column by Columbia university history professor Adam Tooze in the Wednesday Globe Investor newsletter, “ How the global financial system almost collapsed in March” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “His Colleagues Surprised Him With A Flight On A Fighter Jet. He Accidentally Ejected Himself Mid-Flight.” – Buzzfeed News

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

