CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks these 18 stocks will beat the index

BMO economist Robert Kavcic seemed much more sanguine about the domestic housing market than I expected in a Thursday report,
“The early stages of this downturn on the Canadian housing market will be unique in that both sales and new listings are plunging … If this continues to play out, the impact on prices might be muted for now. Presumably, massive federal income support and mortgage deferral programs will help keep homeowners in their homes, limiting forced selling … Contrast that to 2008/09, when sales fell by almost 40% from the end of 2007 to the 2009 lows, but new listings rose by 15% through the early stages of that period—that’s how you get a quick and meaningful decline in prices… for now, the market looks to be effectively on hold”
***
University of Oregon economics professor is arguably the most respected Fed watcher in the U.S.
Mr. Duy detailed the collapse in U.S. economic data in a Wednesday blog post (my emphasis),
“Even if expected, [the weak data] is still a bitter pill to swallow. Making it more bitter is that the policy response is looking shaky … Certainly, some of the shakiness of the policy response is more about the execution rather than the intention… If Congress wants to keep the economy afloat, it needs to keep shoveling the money… Even assuming that reopening the economy is like turning up a dimmer switch, there will still be pent up demand activated and some activity will be starting from a base of almost zero. There is little place to go but up. Keep a pragmatic outlook. Don’t confuse that pop for a V-shaped recovery. It isn’t.
***
The Financial Times explained why crude prices continue to fall despite global production cuts,
“The almost 10 per cent reduction in global supply, far more than the cartel removed from the market during the last financial crisis, is not enough to compensate for a 30 per cent collapse in consumption as economies are shut down to stop the virus’s spread… No one can say when this free-market oil will disappear from supply — or come back. These “cuts” depend on dozens of companies making decisions to choke back supply based on a variety of factors: fiduciary duties to shareholders, executive compensation targets, covenants with creditors, hedging obligations, and above all, movements in prices.”
***
CNBC’s Jim Cramer is going out on a limb, choosing 18 stocks he’d rather own than the broader S&P 500,
“'For years, lots of very smart people ... told us that index funds were really the best if not only way to invest,' Cramer said. ‘But sometimes trying to mirror the market is a bad strategy” because “you have to own so many have-nots along with the haves.’”
Readers can click the link below for the full list of 18 stocks. Prominent names include Netflix Inc., video game developer Activision-Blizzard Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and Constellation Brands Inc.
***
Tweet of the day:
The global #earnings revisions index has hit rock bottom! Often a sign that the bottom in #equities is in... pic.twitter.com/zYutJIGS1o— jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) April 16, 2020
