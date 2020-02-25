Consider this alternative if you’re entranced by market-linked GICs

How strong is the allure of market-linked guaranteed investment certificates?
Strong enough to withstand constant badmouthing from personal finance writers like me and many others.
No matter how diligently we point out the shortcomings of market-linked GICs, we get questions like this one: “What are your thoughts on market-based GIC’s offered by Canadian banks? With markets at all time highs, the security of my principle is enticing. I know I give up some potential upside but the protection of capital and very modest return seems like a good idea for someone thinking about retirement.”
My thoughts on market-linked GICs are as follows:
- They’re a junk product designed to prey on investor fears of losing money in the stock market
- They’re engineered to put bank profits first and investor success second
- They’re engineered to limit investor benefits from rising markets or stocks in a way that makes them pointless in many instances
It’s true that market-linked GICs give you exposure to the gains of stock indexes or baskets of stocks, while limiting the worst case outcome to getting your investment back with zero gains. But ending up exactly where you started with an investment is still a loss on an after-inflation basis.
A better alternative to a market-linked GICs is … a regular GIC.
Not those sold by the same big banks that keep rolling out market-linked GICs, but alternative banks and credit unions with premium rates. If you check out rates on Cannex.com, you’ll find three-year GICs with rates as high as 2.5 per cent. Not a great return, but still ahead of recent trends in inflation and a big improvement on the 1.4 per cent yield on five-year Government of Canada bonds as of late February.
On paper, a market-linked GIC might do better. Or, not. It’s a gamble. Now hardly seems the time to take that gamble, given how elevated stocks are in price right now. Again, it’s no victory to have a market-linked GIC mature amid a stock market decline and simply hand you your money back. You could have had a modest but zero-stress return with a basic GIC.