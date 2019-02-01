Teck profit warning a sign of things to come for resource stock investors

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

U.S employment numbers were released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The American economy produced 304,000 new jobs, well above the consensus guess of 165,000. Average hourly earnings were also released at an inflationary 3.2 per cent year over year.

Teck Resources Inc. warned investors that profits will be well below previous forecasts in what is likely a sign of things to come in the energy and mining sectors,

“Earnings will be reduced by 30 cents per share and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by $195 million, it said in a statement. The company expects to report a loss of $92 million before depreciation and amortization and inventory writedowns in its energy business unit, resulting in an after-tax loss of $86 million. Teck said that “dramatic” widening of heavy oil differentials hurt results, while a decline in commodity prices in the quarter led to pretax inventory write-downs of $80 million.”

Markets have been strong in January while signs of a slowing global economy - and declining demand for commodities – continues to pile up.

“Teck Resources warns on fourth-quarter profit” – Report on Business

"Disappointing factory activity threatens global growth” – Report on Business

Merrill Lynch: “@SBarlow_ROB ML: "All indicators point to weak global growth, and suggest EASING monetary policy" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“ World stocks post best January on record, yields fall” – Reuters

“Weak domestic and export demand dent S Korea’s manufacturing sector” – Financial Times (paywall)

“China's manufacturing sector shrinks more than expected in January: Caixin PMI” – Reuters

Deutsche Bank chief strategist Binky Chadha is not impressed with U.S. earnings season,

“Q4 earnings have disappointed significantly so far with the lowest beats in 7 years; underlying growth has fallen sharply to 3.4% in Q4 from a relatively steady 11% earlier, raising the risk of zero to slightly negative earnings growth in Q1. In strong contrast, solid equity market and off-the-charts individual stock performance suggest the slowing was more than priced in, as we noted in our preview. Management commentary on earnings calls points to uncertainty on various dimensions starting to take a toll.”

“@SBarlow_ROB DB: Lowest beat rate in 7 years” – (research excerpt) Twitter

For the domestic economy, BMO analysts took a closer look at Thursday’s weak GDP data and note consumers and real estate are no longer driving growth,

‘In November, retail sales dropped 1.2% y/y and residential construction fell 4.3% y/y, highlighting that those two sectors are growth stalwarts no more. The BoC is looking for business investment and exports to take the growth baton. The jury is still out on that one.”

“BMO (canada): "In November, retail sales dropped 1.2% y/y and residential construction fell 4.3% y/y" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the day:

Amazon Web Services brought in more money than McDonald’s in 2018 https://t.co/6QkIrY7pUt — Quartz (@qz) February 1, 2019

