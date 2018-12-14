Continued insider buying at CIBT Education Group

Although CIBT Education Group Inc. (Friday close: $0.70) is education-focused, 14.2 per cent of its fiscal 2018 revenue came from rentals, while another 17.1 per cent came from real estate development fees. Whether the possibility of a slowing global economy and Canada-China political tension will change foreign student demand for company services remains to be seen, but insiders seem enthusiastic about the future. Over the past 90 days, the company’s chief executive and one director have spent a combined $107,585 picking up shares in the public market. This comes at a time when the company has been buying-back shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.