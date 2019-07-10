 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Contra Guys: Despite its turnaround efforts, this restaurant stock isn’t worth biting into – yet

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Contra Guys: Despite its turnaround efforts, this restaurant stock isn’t worth biting into – yet

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

At Contra the Heard, our modus operandi is to find unpopular stocks that are showing signs of regaining their lustre. We want to be early to a great party and then leave when enough delectable canapés have been enjoyed. Of course, we can also acquire some distasteful morsels and then must decide whether to give them a chance to revive or perhaps slink out the back door with a tax loss sale.

When it comes to investing, avoiding buying a loser can be sheer luck. But it can also be due to rigorous analysis combined with a well-developed market instinct. We use screens, watch lists, a point system, and then technical and portfolio analysis before placing a buy order.

Some restaurant stocks appear attractive from a value standpoint. Canadian value investor Prem Watsa holds a 57-per-cent interest in Recipe Unlimited Corp. (formerly Cara Operations Ltd.) through Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Evidently, he is keen on this sector.

Story continues below advertisement

One stock in the restaurant business that scored high on the Contra point system but fortunately never made it to the order stage was Luby’s Inc., which has been churning out meals since 1947. Unfortunately, it has turned into a bad case of indigestion for shareholders.

Luby’s is based in Houston and owns the Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers (pardon the name) and Cheeseburger in Paradise brands. The Pappas brothers – who made their fortune from a family-run restaurant chain – own 36.8 per cent of the stock. The company has been in official turnaround mode since early 2018, closing disfavoured restaurants, trimming the cost structure, and selling real estate to pay down net debt of US$30-million. The plan was to sell enough properties to generate US$45-million and thus far US$34.7-million in assets have been hawked.

Since first being considered for the Contra portfolio in 2016, Luby’s has underperformed. For fiscal year 2018, total sales were down by 3 per cent to US$365.2-million and same-store sales fell 0.5 per cent. The net loss was $33.57-million compared with a net loss of $23.26-million in 2017. For the recent second quarter, same-store sales declined 3.3 per cent and total restaurant sales dropped 12 per cent to US$65-million. Net income for the quarter was a US$6-million loss – not including US$12.7-million in gains on property sales.

In response to the pitiable results, activist investor Bandera Partners commenced a proxy fight. They felt the corporate strategy was “too little, too late.” Owning about 9 per cent of the stock, Bandera pushed for four board seats. None was achieved.

Some change is happening though. Luby’s will add two independent directors and chief executive Chris Pappas has reduced his salary to US$1.

Luby’s has traded publicly since 1980 (LUB-NYSE) and the price has been in a steady decline for six years. It recently hit a record low of 99 US cents. Is receivership beckoning? Certainly, it is not out of the question. Fortunately, we can watch from the sidelines while kicking the tires just in case it becomes an appetizing buy.

The business of operating mature brands in a highly competitive restaurant market is a hard one. Just ask Jamie Oliver, Zane Caplansky and Michael Bregman. Mississauga-based Second Cup Ltd., of which Mr. Bregman is the chairman, is on our watch list, but the shares have been distasteful for eight years. Black ink has been spotty, but they have no debt and are buying back shares. Their alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp. to convert stores to cannabis retail is a smoky question mark.

Story continues below advertisement

We’re frequently asked about Toronto-based Freshii Inc., but it clearly doesn’t fit our system. It is one of the gold standards for overpromising and underdelivering. Yet, it is tapping into a trendy health and wellness area that appeals to the converted, including a hip millennial demographic.

Avoiding losses by being extremely selective and staying on the sidelines when buys are questionable boosts financial returns. Often doing nothing is better than being active. It might not satisfy itchy trigger fingers, but the money saved will allow for scrumptious summer vacations.

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter