 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Contra Guys: Why Extendicare still offers extended gains in a volatile time

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Contra Guys: Why Extendicare still offers extended gains in a volatile time

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our crystal ball is often murky, but at this juncture, it looks relatively clear. We would be amazed if a recession does not bite before the end of 2021. So many ingredients are in place. A bevy of these include the longest bull run in history, the inverted yield curve, government debts that are ballooning, individual debt in Canada that is at its highest level ever and tariff wars. Throw in the Brexit tumult and it looks like a lethal brew.

The strategy at Contra has been to buy less and be heavy on the sell button when stocks reach our targets. Unfortunately, the latter has not been happening as often as we would like. But selling only because a major downturn might be in the wind is not our modus operandi. While we do most of our tax-loss selling in the spring, for those with losers that they wish to dispense, now is a better time than at the end of the year when the laggards finally get their act together to peddle. They will join many others in the end-of-year selling, pushing up supply, thereby lowering the price. Not a wise strategy to be sure.

One stock we wrote about three years ago that appears to remain a good buy today at around the same price of $8.30 is Extendicare (EXE-TSX). Benj purchased this at $7.01 in 2014, when the risk was higher as the enterprise was dealing with litigation from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Those are a couple of heavy hitters. Ultimately, EXE paid US$38-million to wash its hands of the affair, sold the U.S. operations and moved on with corporate pockets fuller by about $1.2-billion, once again focusing on the company’s Canadian roots.

Story continues below advertisement

Since our last article, revenue has increased by about 12 per cent and growth should continue when the Barrieview facility is opened in the fourth quarter. Already, there are deposits for 71 per cent of the suites. The bottom line has remained black. Debt, although higher than our preference, has remained both stable and manageable. The weighted average interest rate is only 4.8 per cent and could potentially go down in the not-too-distant future.

There are two primary reasons to be far more excited about this stock than others during these particularly iffy economic times. The first is that this is a fabulous demographic play. The Canadian population is getting older and places are needed to house seniors during their geriatric years. Governments recognize that this is an area that they must subsidize.

The second reason is the fat dividend. Currently, it pays about 5.75 per cent. Add onto that the dividend tax credit and that return is very handsome compared with most alternatives. It also appears that the dividend is reasonably secure. Meanwhile, it seems quite feasible that the stock price could move up 50-per-cent plus from this level, near where it traded a number of years ago. Ultimately, this concern registers with us as a relatively defensive play during these very volatile times.

Many people have been asking when they can meet us. Well your chance is coming up as both of us will be at the Toronto MoneyShow Sept. 20 and 21. Benj will be speaking on the Saturday at 9:15 a.m. and we’ll be lounging at our booth waiting to yak with you. Admission is free at Benj.TorontoMoneyShow.com.

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter