Contra Guys: Why we’re expecting a four-bagger from this little-known energy stock

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Contra Guys: Why we’re expecting a four-bagger from this little-known energy stock

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Pandemic not causing you enough trouble? Need some more? Perhaps buying into an oil and gas company? Even better, how about one that operates in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, neither being the most stable of political jurisdictions?

That’s what Benj did this spring, as he was not content to just lie around and binge on This Is Us.

Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY-N), with its headquarters in Houston, has been around since 1985 and has had many trials and tribulations. Recent economic woes sliced the stock price from north of US$2.50 to south of US$1 in a two-month span. Those numbers are a fraction of the zenith of US$9 where it traded less than a decade ago. The slide caused the company to receive notice in April from the New York Stock Exchange that it was in danger of being delisted, but on May 30 it received a letter that it was back in compliance.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent quarter featured a fat loss of US$52.8-million. To add insult to injury, like many enterprises, a share buyback program resulted in US$4.5-million being spent at a price about double where it trades now, though toward the end of the buyback the cost was closer to its current trading price. At the end of the day, with the price near its lowest level in 18 years, the buyback was cancelled to conserve cash. Seems ironic, as now the value appears better than before.

There must be something positive with this apparent dud? There is. First is the balance sheet. Stocks in the resource sector almost always have debt, often laden with it. Vaalco does not have any and there is about US$61-million of cash. While the quarterly loss looks ugly, dig beneath the surface and US$59.7-million was because of the woebegone price of oil. Without this non-cash charge, there would have been a profit. An active drilling program had a 100 per cent success rate in the most recent quarter, with the bonus of being both on time and on budget. That is unusual to be sure, and helped boost production 35 per cent from the previous quarter. Plus, thus far there have been no stoppages owing to COVID-19.

Management is led by Cary Bounds, who went from being the chief operating officer in 2015 to the CEO chair. Much of his previous experience before Vaalco was with major energy producers in less friendly places to operate, such as Mozambique. He knows his way around the block. Chief financial officer Elizabeth Prochnow has been with the firm since 2015. Our belief is that these executives can help return Vaalco to previous form, but they are realistic, with Mr. Bounds saying on a recent conference call: “We expect that 2020 will be a challenging year for our business.”

One of the many reasons it could be difficult is that this month the commodity swaps put in place in May, 2019, will expire. Featuring a weighted average oil price of US$66.70 a barrel, they enhanced the bottom line over the past year. Now the ink will depend on prices going forward, which, as we’ve seen this year, are exceedingly difficult to predict.

Benj paid 85 US cents last month for his Vaalco shares. Perhaps he is dreaming in Technicolor, but Benj feels that this one could do a four-bagger from the current price of around US$1.20. Quadrupling that figure would require that discoveries continue, political and economic situations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea remain stable and the oil price climbs.

Benj Gallander and Ben Stadelmann are co-editors of Contra the Heard Investment Letter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies