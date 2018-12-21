Copper Mountain Mining insiders buy on copper weakness

The plunge in copper prices has clearly taken a toll on B.C.- and Australia-focused Copper Mountain Mining. It has seen its stock tumble about 50 per cent year to date. As investors capitulate on copper and copper mining stocks, Copper Mountain insiders are buying shares, taking advantage of stock prices not seen since November, 2016. Since the beginning of December, five insiders have spent a combined total of $733,402 buying shares in the public market. In total, 1,034,800 common shares were purchased at an average price of about 71 cents.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.