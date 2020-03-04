 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Coronavirus, de-globalization, and another 20% drop for equities

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily research and analysis roundup from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Thanks to the Fed’s emergency rate cut Tuesday, CIBC strategist Ian Pollick now expects the Bank of Canada to cut policy rates by 50 basis points at today’s meeting,

“We had previously been forecasting a 25.0bps ease for the meeting tomorrow, reflecting growing uncertainty related to COVID-19 … The 50.0bps reduction from the FOMC removed the optics of monetary authorities at home appearing too 'panicky', paving the way for the Bank to follow-suit in a similar magnitude. Failing to match the depth of the move by the Fed risks putting too much strength into the currency at a time where global uncertainty continues to restrict investment and broader trade activity.”

BMO Economist Doug Porter highlighted record low bond yields in Canada in a Wednesday report,

“The 10-year GoC yield dropped 15 bps on the day to 0.95%, at least matching the all-time low close on the bond (back in Sep/16)… Even in the 1930s (i.e., during the Great Depression) and the immediate post-war years, yields rarely fell below 3% and never below 2.5% … Is inflation so much lower now to justify such low yields? No, it was actually negative in the 1930s, and around 1% for much of the 1950s. Are government finances so much stronger now? Seriously? ... Is the economy so much weaker? Not with a 5.5% jobless rate. The relentless descent has been driven more by demographics and the (associated) global savings glut”

Citi analyst Maria Semikhatova, who had already downgraded Canadian bank stocks, argued that central bank rate cuts on both sides of the border will further depress profits for the major lenders,

“Our Canadian banks 2020E forecasts assume 6bp of [Net Interest Margin] compression, driven by competitive mortgage pricing in Canada and rate cuts implemented in the US over the course of 2019, which resulted in forecast [Net Interest Income] growth of 4% (see Canadian Banks: Downgrade to Neutral on Earnings Headwinds and Valuation). Two rate cuts in Canada and three in the US may decrease NII growth by 1%. We note that market is currently pricing in as many as three rate cuts in Canada and four in the US by the end of 2020.”

This surprises me a bit. I would have thought rate cuts would steepent the yield curve and improve Net Interest margins (the difference between the short rate the banks borrow at and the longer term rates they charge customers to borrow from them).

Jim Bianco, president and CEO of Bianco Research, wrote a column for Bloomberg warning that the coronavirus could affect global supply chains to the point where de-globalization and a nasty re-rating of equities could occur,

“I would argue that markets are signaling that the coronavirus is causing a secular shift in thinking [by declining after the Fed rate cut announcement] … the global supply chain, especially if more shortages develop in the coming weeks, will get a rethink similar to the worst-case scenario from the trade wars. This means de-globalization and returning manufacturing processes closer to home… Such de-globalization means a return of inflation … Gone might be the days of the stock-market peak last month, when shares traded at a forward price-to-earnings ratio near 20, one of the highest ever. This was predicated on all- time lows in interest rates and globalization. Now a p/e multiple near 12 to 15 might be the order of the day. This is fancy way of saying stock prices could decline 20% to 30%.”

“Fed Did Right Thing, But It's a Whole New Ballgame: Jim Bianco” – Bloomberg

“Federal Reserve’s interest rate slash provokes rather than pacifies investors’ anxiety” – Inside the Market

