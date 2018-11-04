Correction reflections: What’s next for Canadian stocks?

The Canadian stock market had a bit of a relapse on Friday, but still made progress on the week in bouncing back from its first correction since oil prices collapsed in 2015.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the week up 1.6 per cent. Since its peak in July to last Monday, the index had declined by 11.1 per cent – surpassing the 10-per-cent drop typically defined as a correction.

Whether a sustained global rally is now in the works, or whether markets lose their composure again in the days ahead, there is a case to be made that the correction has only improved the chances of a long-awaited revival for Canadian equities.

“Canadian stocks have become increasingly fraught with emotion and negativity even before the current correction,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns, said in a note.

“We continue to believe pessimism is misplaced and the TSX is likely to rebound sharply once domestic and foreign investors refocus on the strong fundamentals and steep valuation discount of Canadian equities.”

For the past two years, Canadian stocks have failed to generate much in the way of meaningful returns; even after factoring in dividends, a wide performance gap against U.S. stocks has opened up.

But at the same time, Canadian equity fundamentals have been improving in terms of earnings, valuations and operating performance, Mr. Belski said.

Even the breakthrough in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations seemed to have no positive effect on sentiment toward Canadian stocks – the S&P/TSX Composite Index has declined by about 6 per cent since the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was announced.

To help shed light on what might be next for Canadian stocks, we look at some of the themes emerging from the correction – the fifth since the global financial crisis.

What worked and what didn’t

Every sector within the main Canadian index was down over the course of the correction, which began in mid-July. But there were signs of a rotation out of cyclical stocks and into defensives, as there were in the U.S. market.

Among the worst performing sectors through the sell-off were materials, consumer discretionary and technology, which are all generally considered to be more sensitive to the economic cycle.

Sectors that declined by less than the index include those that traditionally offer defensive characteristics, including real estate, utilities and consumer staples.

In terms of individual companies, there were just five stocks in the S&P/TSX 60 Index that managed to realize gains as the broader market corrected: Thomson Reuters Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., and Fortis Inc.

More than 80 per cent of the stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are now in correction territory.

Corporate earnings have done their part

About one-quarter of the way through Canada’s third-quarter earnings season, there is not much to quibble with. More than two-thirds of the companies that have reported have beat analysts’ estimates, with total profits on track for 14.6-per-cent growth over last year, according to Refinitiv data.

At the start of October, that forecast quarterly growth was pegged at 11.9 per cent – just the kind of positive revision the forward-looking stock market likes to see, under normal conditions.

Meanwhile, there is a blockbuster earnings season shaping up south of the border, as quarterly profits turbo-charged by corporate tax cuts are on course to grow by 27.1 per cent.

Even that has failed to impress investors. Companies in the S&P 500 index who have beaten estimates for profits have seen their share price actually decline by an average of 1.5 per cent, according to FactSet.

This doesn’t look like a bear market

Bear markets tend to feed on signs of stress in other financial markets, or a weakening of economic fundamentals. “This is clearly not the case with the current correction,” Mr. Belski said.

From interest rates to high-yield bond spreads to the oil market, this latest sell-off looks more like an ordinary correction rather than the start of something more severe and dangerous.

“A laundry list of macro headwinds is weighing on the market, with a more hawkish Fed and tariffs topping concerns,” said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities.

Additionally, growth in corporate earnings and the broader U.S economy are both expected to slow down after a solid year. But the forecasts are still respectable, and “should be more than enough to support stock market upside," Mr. Golub said.

If the fundamentals win over investors once again, and the recent turbulence in equity markets proves to be nothing more than a mere correction, Canadian stocks may be in for a substantial rally, particularly if foreign investors get interested in Canada once again.

Historically, after the TSX hits the bottom of a correction, the next three months see an average rebound of 13 per cent, Mr. Belski said.