We featured Corus Entertainment in August of 2020 as the investing world was struggling to understand the implications of on-again-off-again COVID-19 lockdowns. At the time, we noted that chief executive Doug Murphy was buying as the company put the first quarter of the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. The stock has since advanced about 95 per cent, but it has been struggling recently. Once again, we have spotted Mr. Murphy buying. From Oct. 25-27, Mr. Murphy bought a total of 22,652 Class B Non-Voting Shares at an average price of $5.62.

