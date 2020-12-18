 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Could banks resume dividend hikes?

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian banks have a problem: They are sitting on too much money. So when can investors expect dividend hikes to resume?

Dividend cuts, rather than increases, looked like a possibility earlier this year amid soaring unemployment and the sharpest economic contraction since the Great Depression. Share prices for the Big Six banks sank as much as 40 per cent in February and March, sending yields soaring to an average of 6.6 per cent.

Underscoring the severity of the situation, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the banking regulator, put a hold on dividend increases and share buybacks in March to help shore up bank capital.

Story continues below advertisement

So why are investors and analysts now considering dividend hikes? Despite setting aside billions of dollars to cover bad loans, bank stocks have largely recovered and the banks themselves are rolling in capital right now.

Canadian banks are required to hold large amounts of capital as a buffer against the risks of a financial crisis, but they’ve been exceeding minimum requirements by a significant margin.

In the banks’ fiscal fourth quarter 2020, the average Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – which compares safe capital with risk-weighted assets such as credit card debt and mortgages – was 12.2 per cent. That translates to an astounding $30-billion in excess capital held by Canadian banks beyond the regulatory requirements, according to John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays.

“If you look at the capital levels at the banks, they have steadily increased through the year, in spite of all the reserves that they’ve taken, in spite of the economic chaos that’s been caused by the pandemic,” Mr. Aiken said in an interview.

He added: “You can make the argument quite easily that the Canadian banks are over-capitalized.”

Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, estimates that excess capital will drag down the banks’ return on equity, a measure of profitability, by a full percentage point in 2021.

This sounds like a slam dunk in favour of dividend hikes or share buybacks, where banks buy their own shares to increase profitability on a per-share basis.

Story continues below advertisement

But observers point out that what the banks are capable of doing, and what regulators allow them to do, are separate issues. The problem: Despite the initial rollout of a vaccine, the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, feeding uncertainty about the economy and the ability of people and businesses to meet their loan obligations.

OSFI is taking a cautious approach. In November, OSFI superintendent Jeremy Rudin said there was “no set date nor specific economic indicator” that would relax the current restrictions on dividend increases.

Some observers agree with this approach.

Benjamin Sinclair, an equity analyst at Odlum Brown, expects that 2022 is a more likely date to expect dividend increases to resume, as the sector takes a safety-first approach.

“It’s clear that the capacity is there and the earnings power is there. And at the end of the day, as long-term shareholders in Canadian banks, that’s what matters most to us,” Mr. Sinclair said in an interview.

Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management, pointed out that much of the optimism surrounding bank loan losses rests on assumptions that are far from definitive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, nobody knows,” Mr. Bushell said in an interview. “If I was [a bank executive], I would take a pass on dividend increases and just say: ‘Look, we’re being prudent, we are going to maintain capital ratios,” Mr. Bushell added.

At most, he expects any changes to dividends if restrictions are relaxed will be token increases of 2 or 3 per cent, or less than half the usual annual hikes.

Either way, investors have a lot to embrace here. The current average dividend yield for the Big Six banks is 4.5 per cent, or 10 times the yield on a five-year Government of Canada bond. That’s an attractive payout, even without the prospect of increases.

Perhaps more important is the fact that analysts and investors are even talking about increases, which supports the idea that the banks have – so far – essentially sailed through this crisis.

“Investors have had a positive view on the banks for a very long time. And this should only increase the confidence in that view,” Mr. Aiken said.

Full disclosure: The author owns the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies