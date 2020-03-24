 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Crashing stock markets remind us that this is the No. 1 rule of retirement planning

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A year ago, the idea of retirees keeping two or three years’ worth of expenses in cash seemed like the biggest waste of time ever.

Stocks were soaring and interest rates on high interest accounts and guaranteed investment certificates you could integrate into your investment account were in the 1 to 2 per cent. It seemed almost negligent to forego double-digit stock market returns in favour of interest paid at a rate that barely kept place with inflation.

But after the stock market plunge that began in late February, it’s now clear that maintaining a cash cushion should be Rule One in building a retirement portfolio. First, establish the cushion. Then divide money between stocks and bonds.

Story continues below advertisement

The benefit of holding a few years’ worth of cash is that you have resources to draw on if the stock markets crash. There’s no need to cash in your beat up stocks or equity funds, and neither do you have to deplete better performing bonds and bond funds. The cash can be held in high interest savings account mutual funds or exchange-traded funds within an investment account, or in a high interest bank account held outside the portfolio. Another option is a three-year ladder of guaranteed investment certificates. In all cases, make sure you stay within the deposit insurance limits imposed by Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. or provincial credit union insurance plans.

I have heard from several readers in the past couple of weeks who would be feeling somewhat better about things if they had a cash cushion. They’re stressed about having to sell stocks and equity funds that have been slashed in price to cover their annual required withdrawals from a registered retirement income fund, or just to meet living expenses.

People who are looking just ahead to retirement should consider the cash cushion as well. In fact, a cushion makes sense even five years away from retirement. Retirement ideally takes stress out of your life. You don’t want to exit the workforce into a world where falling stock markets are hacking away at the portfolio you will imminently be drawing upon.

The math of investing is cruel after a big decline in the stock market. A $100,000 investment that falls by 30 per cent to $70,000 requires a 43 per cent gain to get back to even. That’s a massive turnaround, but possible over a period of years. With a cash cushion, you can wait for that recovery.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies