Credit Suisse analyst reveals his favourite picks ahead of earnings season for Canadian banks

BMO chief economist Doug Porter highlights weaker Chinese data as a leading indicator of an upcoming slowdown in western economies,
“This week has seen mildly disappointing results for July from the world’s two biggest economies. And, given their co-dependence — especially between U.S. spending and China’s production — it’s no surprise they are moving in near-lockstep. To wit, China industrial output is moderating in line with slippage in underlying U.S. retail sales (we have stripped out items that would largely not be imported from China). A few points though: China’s output tends to lead U.S. sales by a couple months, and the more recent trend in the former points to a further pullback in the latter. China’s output, while sliding notably in recent months (in seasonally adjusted terms) is back to the pre-2020 trend. Even with the pullback in U.S. retail sales, they are still miles above the pre-pandemic trend.”
I would argue that China’s slowing growth is the main driver of recent pullbacks in global commodity prices.
Wells Fargo analyst John LaForge believes U.S. midstream energy stocks are in the sweet spot for investors looking for real asset investments,
“One of the areas we view as most impressive within energy and a long-time favourite of ours is midstream energy. These are companies involved in the storing and transporting oil, gas and other liquid fossil fuels. The Alerian midstream index is higher by 35.6 on the year and it has done it with less volatility than most other energy industries. In fact, midstream energy has been one of the best-performing industries, period … [Since March 2020] midstream energy has gained 155 per cent, which is about double the S&P 500 index’s performance. We still think midstream is the place to be, even after such a run ... Another part is that the average dividend yield (at 6.2 per cent) remains quite attractive. "
Canadian investors must be very careful about the tax consequences when buying high dividend U.S. stocks.
Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic previewed Canadian bank earnings noting National Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada as favourites while expressing moderate concern about Toronto-Dominion Bank,
“We’re anticipating a decent Q3 for the banks with a modest sequential EPS decline for most but a strong rebound from last year’s depressed results … We have not changed our estimates heading into earnings season and our base case for the group continues to be premised on: 1) subdued near-term PCLs [provisions from credit losses] that normalize in the second half of F2022; 2) NIM [net interest margin] stability by the end of F2021; 3) slowing growth in residential mortgages and gradual improvement in higher-spread loan categories; 4) greater expense control … 5) dividend hikes and buybacks resuming in Q4-F21. With respect to a potential 4th wave of the pandemic, we don’t expect any material impact on operating results although we believe that concerns around the macroeconomic fallout could drive valuation multiples lower in the near-term (they currently sit close to historical levels). As for positioning into the quarter, we prefer NA for its strong, consistent execution and higher exposure to the domestic market, BMO for its resilience in U.S. P&C Banking, and RY for its best-in-class domestic franchise and defensive characteristics. We are most concerned about TD given further potential downside pressure to NII [net interest income] in its U.S. business, and recent weakness in Canadian P&C Banking relative to peers.
