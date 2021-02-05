Crew Energy insiders are buying as production ramps up

Crew Energy Inc. (Friday’s close $0.82), which operates in Northeastern British Columbia, expects to grow production from about 21,500 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day achieved in Q4 2020 to a target range of between 31,000 to 33,000 BOE a day in 2022. About 75 per cent of the production would be weighted toward natural gas. In January, four insiders bought a total of 194,500 common shares at an average price of 65 cents. The most recent of these purchases was on Jan. 28 when a senior bought 5,000 common shares at 65 cents.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
