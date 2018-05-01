Cross-asset performance breakdown leaves investors with nowhere to hide

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

In a normal market environment, bond prices and stock markets move in opposite directions. Weakness in both equities and fixed income recently has left investors with nowhere to hide,

“‘Bond yields have been rising recently while equity prices have been falling, a combination that is confusing many investors who have come to depend on the ‘reliable’ negative correlation between stock and bond prices to reduce the volatility of their portfolios,’ Pimco’s chief investment officer for asset allocation wrote in a blog post Friday. ‘The rise in bond yields and concurrent shakiness in equity markets may emanate from a subtle but important shift in risk sentiment on inflation.’”

Importantly, higher yields also affect dividend paying sectors that are considered lower risk, like utilities and consumer staples.

“Breakdown of Stocks-Bonds Link Leaves Investors Nowhere to Hide” - Bloomberg

“New correlations spell concern for bond and equity investors” – Financial Times (paywall)

Related: “Emerging markets are particularly vulnerable to changes in U.S. rates since they’re heavily reliant on dollar funding.” – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump extended a reprieve from metals tariffs late yesterday,

“Trump extends exemption for Canada, Mexico on steel and aluminum tariffs” – The Globe and Mail

Let’s hope this information doesn’t become widely necessary, but Maclean’s cites experts who knock down some myths about Canadians declaring bankruptcy,

“Very few people who file bankruptcy in Canada actually lose their homes these days. The net equity in your home is what is of interest to the creditors, specifically.”

“These are the most common myths about bankruptcy in Canada” – Maclean’s

RBC analysts are echoing Morgan Stanley in declaring peak profit growth for this cycle. They are not overly concerned about the short term equity market outlook, however,

“Among the profit peaks in the past 25 years, two occurred right before economic recessions, in 1999 and 2006. Stocks eventually fell into a bear market as economic woes took a toll on corporations. The other three happened in 1993, 2004 and 2009, with stocks all falling in the following six months. Yet as earnings kept growing, even at a slower pace, the market recovered each time to post gains exceeding 12 percent two years later.”

“Peak Earnings Are Rattling Equity Investors, But History Says Stay Calm” – Bloomberg

“@bsurveillance “There is a bit of a peaking out in global growth at high levels and that means that earnings forecasts are seeing some downward pressure and that’s really what this volatility is all about.” -@RLAM_UK Trevor Greetham with @flacqua. Full Clip: bloom.bg/2FxH5pe “ – Bloomberg (video)

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian (for my money the best earnings-related analyst) , notes that U.S. earnings growth is strong but investors increasingly don’t care,

“72% of companies beat on EPS, 70% on sales and 55% on both, the second-highest in our data history after 4Q17’s records. Companies that beat on both outperformed by 0.8ppt the next day, the third time in the last four quarters we’ve seen a sub-1ppt beat reward, a late-cycle phenomenon” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the Day:

