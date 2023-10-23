Canada is close to recession — if one has not begun already. Powerful effects of higher interest rates are moving through Canada’s overextended real estate sector and leveraged financial system. Combined with high gearing to global demand and an increasingly fragile consumer, the Canadian economy is cooling off much faster than the neighbour it so often lags.

The question now becomes how deep and damaging the recession will be. On the verge of a forceful deleveraging process, the Bank of Canada risks staying too tight for too long in pursuit of its inflation mandate, potentially turning a recession into a crisis. We think the BoC will need to ease financial conditions before the Fed. Therefore, Canadian sovereign paper is attractive on a comparative and absolute basis, while the loonie appears set to lose ground.

The sharp rise in interest rates and tightening financial conditions that have characterized 2023 are a global phenomenon, but Canada appears to be among the first to show clear signs of transmission to the real economy. After GDP contracted by 0.2% on an annualized basis in Q2, Canada is one quarter away from the popular definition of a technical recession. But given the slowdown in business activity, sentiment, and price pressures (and with the benefit of finalized data revisions), future business cycle dating committees may well conclude that Canada is already in a recession.

The national accounts numbers are worse than the headline expenditure growth rate suggests. Adjusting GDP for immigration (which provides a boost to overall expenditure but says nothing about underlying growth in economic capacity) suggests a recession is underway, with the national product per capita falling 1.7% year over year. Real Gross Domestic Income (GDI) is already deeply recessionary, having fallen for four straight quarters, and was down 3.9% year over year as of Q2. The nonresidential private capital stock has effectively stopped growing since 2015, and real business investment is back to where it was five years ago. Underlying all these trends is a worrying decline in productivity, which has fallen since Q1 2022 and has been stagnant for five years.

We put this down to an efficient bank credit and real estate transmission mechanism compared with the U.S., where a range of factors have lengthened lags. Across all Canadian banks, 35% of mortgages have variable rates, meaning that Bank of Canada interest rate hikes are felt immediately by a third of homeowners. Most fixed mortgages are on three- or five-year contracts, meaning that the peak impact of the cumulative rate hiking cycle is 2-3 years after it starts. While there are still undeniable lags, they are shorter than jurisdictions such as the U.S., where homebuyers have locked in historically low rates for 30 years.

To manage the effects of the sharp rise in mortgage rates they’ve been required to pass on to customers, Canadian banks have allowed borrowers to avoid unaffordable increases in monthly payments by extending terms of loans and increasing the interest portion of debt service. This has pushed the share of loans at major banks with 30+ year amortizations to 24% (according to bank filings), while 40-year amortizations on new mortgages have become commonplace. The negative amortization rate (share of mortgages where installments do not cover interest charges, increasing the overall balance) has reached an unsustainable 20%.

This leniency from banks explains why mortgage defaults have not yet risen (in fact, arrears are hovering near record lows). But to delay is not to prevent, and significant risks are building in the financial system. Banks themselves are bracing for the inevitability of rising consumer stress by significantly increasing reserves for impairments. Meanwhile, real estate prices have begun to fall as supply finally comes onto the market as mortgage affordability deteriorates.

Given that the Bank of Canada has been raising rates into the face of the most indebted consumer economy in Canada’s history (the household credit to disposable income ratio was above 180% at the start of the cycle, and roughly flat since), the deleveraging process that is starting will exert a powerful drag on the economy.

In light of rising debt burdens and low confidence, it’s perhaps no surprise that consumers report that they expect to reduce expenditures in real terms over the next 12 months. This will exert a direct drag on GDP growth and sustain the recession.

Digging into the outlook for Canadian business does not offer much relief. The flagging consumer is clouding the horizon for earnings. Meanwhile, tight monetary policy is weighing on the cost side and suppressing investment outlays. The effective interest rate paid by Canadian businesses has risen above 7%, and has further to run. This has led bankruptcy rates to rise above pre-pandemic levels, further driving credit risk in the financial system.

The poor performance of the TSX this year may in fact be trying to tell us something. The Toronto bourse has underperformed its typical correlation with U.S. stock returns; the S&P 500 is up nearly 12% on the year, with the TSX virtually flat (for the record, we still think convergence is likely, as the degree of separation is overdone).

Canadian businesses are tightly geared to global demand and manufacturing through their large commodity export base and manufacturing interlinkages with the U.S. From this perspective, the decline in global manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indexes to recessionary levels, and the corresponding slump in global manufacturing input demand will drag on growth. While oil price volatility seems inevitable given intensifying geopolitical tensions, the more muted base metals outlook does not bode well for Canada.

All of this translates to a deeply pessimistic business outlook (as measured in the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey), which (aside from the brief collapse in Q2 2020) is at the lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis and is clearly signaling a recessionary outlook.

The Bank of Canada’s communications remain focused on the inflation outlook, and markets are still pricing about a 30% chance of another hike by early 2024. But with key measures such as CPI ex-mortgages now back within the target range of 1%-3% on a year-over-year basis, the bank may already be fighting yesterday’s battle. A mild disinflationary recession is generally an acceptable trade-off for policymakers, but the deep and prolonged form of recession typically associated with a financial crisis and deleveraging process is much more costly. With the powerful impact of the steep hiking cycle now becoming evident, the Bank would be flirting with the latter scenario if it holds rates too high for too long.

As this becomes clear, we have high conviction that Canada will begin to ease before the U.S. does. This has a clear readthrough to the major asset classes. An earlier easing favors Canadian sovereign bonds over Treasuries (in both absolute and relative terms), while the loonie will struggle to hold its current levels. On the equities front, the TSX appears to have internalized the outlook, but defensive sectors look more appealing than cyclicals.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave. Dylan Smith is senior economist with the firm.

