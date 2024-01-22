I’m fielding a ton of questions about whether the Bank of Canada will reignite a speculative bounce in home price inflation if it dares to cut interest rates. The short answer is “no.” Here are five reasons why.

First, the Bank of Canada would have to do a lot more than provide a few tweaks on interest rates to ameliorate the single biggest factor undermining housing demand: the super-stretched homeowner affordability ratio. Because of uber-inflated home prices and punishingly high interest rates, affordability is currently 50% more stretched relative to the historical norm, which classifies as a 2.5 standard-deviation level. The last time the affordability was this bad was in 1982 when interest rates were sitting at 14%. We would need a 30% surge in personal incomes for the affordability ratio to mean-revert, hardly likely now that the unemployment rate has climbed nearly a full percentage point from the cycle lows (to 5.8%). Going back to 1970, such a move in the unemployment rate preceded eight recessions and provided just a single head-fake (in 1977). A -20% pullback in average national home prices would do the trick — but would “speculators” or even “real buyers” want to purchase real estate knowing the extent of the overvaluation that lingers in the residential real estate market? What about mortgage rates? They would have to drop 150 basis points, all else equal, to normalize the severely strained affordability ratio.

Second, it’s not all about the cost of credit but also about the availability of credit. The banks are already pulling back on extending credit as the number of Canadian residential mortgages in arrears has jumped 11% over the past year, matching the trend we saw in the pandemic days of July 2020. As the loan loss provisioning cycle accelerates, look for the lenders to become much more circumspect on their credit-extension policies. As things stand, with the most recent data to 2023Q3, the banks have, on net, been tightening non-price terms on residential mortgages for three quarters in a row. We are seeing in this in the data in real-time; the year-over-year trend in mortgage lending has cooled off dramatically to +3.4% on a year-to-year basis (flat in volume terms), down from +8.0% a year ago and at its weakest pace since May 2001. So, the Bank of Canada will need to cut rates hard to compensate for this increasingly constrained availability of mortgage credit if we are really to enter a serious discussion of a return to accelerating home price inflation based just on a move of rate cuts.

Third, there are the not-so-trivial issues surrounding the poor quality of Canadian household balance sheets. How can households think about leveraging up at a time when the overall debt-to-income ratio sits at a near-record 173%? At the credit bubble peak in the United States in the mid-2000′s, the comparable ratio sat at 127% (and by way of contrast, is now at 93% or 80 percentage points below today’s Canadian household debt ratio… talk about mind-blowing). This means that at the current level of interest rates, as of 2023Q3, 15.2% of Canadian personal incomes are now being siphoned into debt-servicing costs compared to 14.2% the year before, attesting to the fact that Canadians are choking on their current debt burdens. To think of piling on even more leverage is almost unthinkable, no matter what the Bank of Canada does from here.

Consider for a moment that this is the most arduous debt-servicing ratio on record — even higher than in 1982 when interest rates were over 12%, double today’s level. It is going to be exceedingly difficult to recreate a positive credit cycle, which is what a renewed home price appreciation phase would require, at a time when delinquencies and defaults are going to be piling up.

Let’s get a grip on reality, for crying out loud.

Fourth — and this goes back to just how much the BoC would need to cut and attests to just how punishing the current interest rate level has become — the average effective interest rate for all consumer debt in Canada is now at a 22-year high of 6.7%. 22 years ago, the debt ratio was less than 110%, not north of 170% — ergo, the ability to finance this debt load is far more difficult today than was the case back then. That compares to 5.7% this time last year and 2.7% at the end of 2021. This has been an interest rate shock that would even make the likes of John Crow blush; and this shock is a long way from having been fully played out. Consider that the average interest rate over the past five years was 4%... There is a significant volume of loans still to reset to this reality (well over half, on our recent estimates).

My sense is that Canadians will be spending more time figuring out ways to stay current on their obligations rather than reloading the gun on a debt-financed real estate binge even with the Bank of Canada doing what it should in any event — responding to a visible decay in aggregate demand growth. Which, by the way, is now down to a microscopic +0.5% YoY pace as of 2023Q3, from +4.0% the year before, and +4.8% two years ago. You have to go back to the first quarter of 2021 to see the last time the Canadian economy was flat-lining like this — and, dare I say, the policy rate was 0.25%, not 5.0%.

A fifth and final point here relates to the asset side of the Canadian household balance sheet (it’s not just the liabilities). As it stands, Canadians are still massively overweight in residential real estate on their balance sheets. Perhaps a case of just a bit too much reading and rereading of The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz (“A man without land is nobody”). Residential real estate (structures and land) comprises 45% of total household assets, which is nearly 10 percentage points above the historical norm and far above the 29% share in the United States. In fact, even at the housing bubble peak in 2005, residential real estate as a share of aggregate personal sector balance sheets never topped 34%. And Canadians today are 11 percentage points above that U.S. peak that we can all agree today was a bubble of massive proportions. Not even the subsequent 500 basis-point plunge in policy rates and relentless rounds of quantitative easing could put Humpty Dumpty together again for at least a decade after that bubble popped.

To think that Canadians, because of any BoC policy moves, will end up exposing themselves to even more real estate on their bloated balance sheets is unfathomable — and it can only really happen if a bull market in irrational thought and irresponsible behaviour is in our future.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

