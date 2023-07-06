The valuation on the S&P 500 is now almost in the 20% most expensive of all time. History shows that now is not the time to be chasing the excessive price.

The two sectors that are the most expensive are technology and consumer discretionary — they have only been as expensive as they are today 15% of the time in the past. Even financials have been cheaper 70% of the time in the past relative to where they trade today, even including this year’s drubbing.

By far the cheapest sectors in terms of current valuations benchmarked against their past are energy and the real estate investment trusts. Health care and communication services are basically at fair-value and that is about it.

David Rosenberg: Those betting inflation is going to be sticky are in for a shock

The S&P 500 is one of the most intriguing stock market indices in the world and contains a wide gamut of high-quality companies. But prices have leapfrogged their future earnings potential and all that is left for many of the index’s members is now to wait for profits to grow into inflated valuations.

Chasing these high-flyers will end in frustration if not tears, and it doesn’t mean to cry over spilt milk and embark on a Fear Of Missing Out strategy or momentum chasing. There are other markets around the world with far more compelling valuations, like the FTSE 100 which trades at a 10x forward P/E multiple or in the bottom 20% of historical valuations (vs over a 19x P/E in the U.S.), as well as the German DAX (11x) — also in the bottom 20% of richest valuations ever accorded to this benchmark.

While we have been and remain bullish on Japan and India as these two countries undergo a re-rating of their valuations for appropriate structural reasons, as far as cheap goes — you can pick up the Hang Seng right now at a rock-bottom 9x multiple or close to where the S&P 500 traded in August 1982, ahead of a nearly uninterrupted two-decade bull market. Only 5% of the time historically has the Hong Kong benchmark been this inexpensive.

China is obviously a geopolitical hot potato and an economic wild card, but there is a ton of bad news priced in and we can see that because its forward P/E multiple is barely over 10x and that compares to a historical mean of 13x and places the Shanghai Composite index in the 70th percentile when it comes to having superior valuations.

Perhaps Emerging Markets are too risky for you. And it should be the case that U.S. multiples scare you right now. Much of Europe does look pretty attractive, I have to say, but it has a central bank riding the dogma wave and inflation is proving intractable. The latest data do suggest that the recession that did not come to Europe in the winter is now on its way.

So, the message I want to convey to American investors, in particular, is that the valve to deploy profits from the super-expensive S&P 500 is to move funds north to Canada, where the TSX trades at a mere 13x — at the bottom of 25% of all past P/E multiples.

Beyond equities, let’s just say that corporate credit is very nearly as expensive as the U.S. equity market — investment grade spreads at +117 basis points (the difference in yield between a treasury and corporate bond of the same maturity) compare to +160 basis points for the long-run average. High yield spreads, at +393 basis points, are well below the past norm of +540 basis points. In both cases, spreads were wider more than 70% of the time historically. Yields are attractive, spreads are not.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.