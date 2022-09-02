In My First Stock, we talk to Canadians about the first stock they owned and how the experience shaped how they invest today.

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

First stock: Lumonics Inc., an Ottawa-based laser manufacturing company.

I was 19 years old when I bought Lumonics. It was 1980, back when the Ottawa suburb of Kanata was a major technology hub. I grew up in the nation’s capital and was proud to be in a region that back then was dubbed Silicon Valley North.

It was also a very exciting period in the tech sector; around the same time Microsoft incorporated, IBM introduced its personal computer, and Steve Jobs had just unveiled the Apple III business-oriented personal computer.

I bought Lumonics when it went public, which means my first stock purchase was a tech IPO. Who knew a future perma-bear could be so bullish on a concept stock?

I’d like to say that I did a ton of research on it and really knew what I was doing, but it was my dear dad who recommended that I piggyback on his investment in the company. He was an astute investor and had an exceptional track record. If he were still alive today, he’d be on my payroll!

How it felt making that initial investment:

Considering that I put my total $5,000 in savings at the time into the company, I was changing underwear five times a day. But it was a great learning lesson for me, and for the first time in my life I was skipping the sports section (okay, and comics) in the morning papers and going straight to the business section. I was a single-stock owner, but I became obsessed with this tiny company entering a major growth phase.

What happened to the stock?

The stock soared initially, is all I remember and, like any rookie, I thought it was easy to make money buying speculative growth stocks. The next three years of a roller-coaster ride became an early lesson to put greed into the lockbox. I stuck with that stock for far too long but, in the end, still managed to turn a small profit. [The stock was later taken private, in 1989, by a Japanese company before returning to the public markets in 1995, and later merging with a U.S. firm. It’s now known as Novanta Inc., based in Bedford, Mass].

What did you learn from the experience?

I learned something important at a young age: Fall in love with your partner, not your portfolio. It was a stepping stone in the learning curve of investing, the realization that building wealth generally means getting out of your position early because trying to time peaks is a dangerous game to play.

What’s your advice to others looking at buying their first stock?

I recommend being mindful of the extreme degree of concentration that comes with a single-stock strategy – and to quickly diversify. Move from that one stock to a group of stocks and bonds, as well as alternative assets, and aim to build a whole portfolio where one security won’t sink the entire ship. It means having a persistent focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Also, be mindful of the price you pay. Valuations matter. Just because a company has a terrific product and superb management doesn’t mean the stock shares those qualities.

As told to Brenda Bouw

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.