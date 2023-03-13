Well, this is what happens when the Fed takes the punch bowl away — the bowl breaks, and then the central bank and the regulators respond with the glue. The second largest bank failure on record and then, what do you know, a bailout plan at the very last second.

All Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday, according to a joint statement from the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and the FDIC. The Federal Reserve also said it is creating a new Bank Term Funding Program aimed at safeguarding deposits — this facility will offer loans of up to one year to banks, saving associations, credit unions and other institutions. The authorities were clearly concerned that that systemic risks were real heading into this week — protecting uninsured deposits across the entire U.S. banking system is yet another in the long history of bailouts for bad actors who made bad decisions.

The Fed is committed to raising rates one more time, but there is no 50 basis point hike on the way, and like the Bank of Canada, will quickly be heading to the sidelines. The rates cycle is about to be done and bond yields have likely peaked and on course for a classic recession-induced bull market. The rebound in equities will be short-lived because the earnings downturn has commenced and has much further to run.

Contagion risks have been contained and the markets have breathed a sigh of relief, but the contraction in credit is not over even if a full-blown crisis has been averted. Banks will be forced to raise deposit rates and that will cloud the sector’s earnings outlook and the regulatory backdrop is certainly going to become more stringent.

It all feels good today, a sigh of relief, but remember the same sigh of relief that occurred after the Bear Stearns fiasco was apparently resolved in early 2008. I do admit that I was a little rankled when Janet Yellen felt compelled to declare on Friday that “the banking system remains resilient.” Really? If that’s the case, then why the bailout? Are we to be as reassured as when Ben Bernanke in May 2007 stated that “we see no serious broader spillover to banks?” Or when the likes of Mark Cuban and Bill Ackman are pleading Washington for a bailout? Surely, the depositors in SVB knew what the rules are when it comes to deposit insurance limits, don’t you think?

The Silvergate Capital demise was truly idiosyncratic in the sense that it was nothing more than a one-model crypto bank. But it’s failure attests to the fact that this is what happens after years of QE, zero rates and central bank financial repression. And it is a stamp on the theme that this era of free-money central bank policy is over and for good.

Silicon Valley Bank is more problematic in the sense that this was not some marginal financial institution. It was the sixteenth largest bank in the United States, it had been around for 40 years, and it was the lifeblood for helping fund high-tech startups. This is akin to the failure of Washington Mutual in July 2008 — on that scale. Or perhaps IndyMac at around the same time. The bank did have a concentrated deposit base, all short-term in nature, and a concentrated asset base that had much in the way of Treasuries and mortgages that were under water during this past year of a bear market in interest rates. At the same time, given the softening in the economy and the general investor pullback in risk appetite, the VC firms that funded the deposit base pulled out, and SVB did not have the liquidity on hand to cover the redemptions, and the next thing you know they are stuck with long-term assets trading at discounts to when it bought them, and a fire sale ensues. And then a plunge in confidence that causes a further depletion of the deposit base, and this is what a bank run is all about.

What is happening now is trying to figure out what other skeletons are in the closet and cockroaches in the kitchen. And the knock-on effects from this imbroglio. Who knew that Roku had $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash tied up at SVB (its stock price took an -11.0% drubbing last week)? Vox media also had cash concentration at SVB and the company’s credit cards were issued by the bank as well (and they ceased operations on Friday). Does this not risk knock-on effects of asset sales to raise funds, and on what scale? Margin calls that can end up spreading widely?

And what about the $2 trillion market value that has been lopped off the crypto space since last November? Nobody talks about what the broader market implications are from that implosion — there are bound to be knock-on effects along with the renewed slide in equity prices.

If there is a silver line in the clouds, it is that JP Morgan (second-best performing stock on Friday), Citigroup and Wells Fargo all saw their share prices hang in. So, this is an assuring sign that the big banks will be just fine, and why shouldn’t they since they have a well diversified business (capital markets, wealth management, diverse lending across industries), are well managed for the most part, have become much more regulated since the Global Financial Crisis and, most importantly, they have liquidity. But the situation for wide swaths of the smaller regional banks is far different — which is why the government yet again has been forced to step in with a backstop. Even so, everything I am seeing take hold still leads to a possible credit crunch nonetheless since small businesses do a whole lot of their banking with the regional lenders. Many small banks have large concentrations in their deposits and assets, are hugely mismatched after the Fed for so long made the leveraged “carry trade” so profitable (borrow short and lend long) — but that has disappeared since last summer with the inversion of the yield curve and the capital depreciation in longer-dated fixed-income securities.

What has been lacking outside the big bank community this cycle has been regulatory oversight, and that is because Donald Trump was so bent on deregulation, that he went overboard by throwing out some of the Dodd-Frank rules in 2018 and that was when the Wild West was reopened for these smaller regional financial institutions.

This is not a repeat of 2008-09, but why the need to even go there? Lightning never strikes twice. But we do know that Fed tightening cycles after a prolonged period of accommodation that incents excessive risk-taking always end with some sort of financial event. And here it is.

If anything, this resembles the bubble of the day in the late 1980s which was the LBO craze that engulfed the commercial real estate market and started with the failure of Lincoln Savings and Loan in 1989 — this didn’t affect the big money center banks but it brought down most of the S&L industry (once populated with 3,400 banks and now down to barely more than 600), and caused a four-year credit contraction that, again, coincided with recession (that evil word nobody ever wants to mention) and a muted recovery. That is the major point. History does show that a crisis very rarely stops at just one firm since the prior bubble conditions promulgated by overly easy monetary policy is generally mirrored elsewhere.

What we can say with certainty is at the minimum we come out of this with tighter financial conditions and the makings of a credit contraction. The major banks were already tightening their lending guidelines and boosting their loan-loss provisioning before this latest fiasco and this process will continue and accelerate. Of that we can be certain of.

And that is why deflation and not inflation is in our future. Not to mention that with tech-sector VC funding completely drying up, that the outlook for capex will be clouded for some time yet. That the Fed is even contemplating 25 basis points at the next FOMC meeting in the current environment is incredible if not unprecedented and will only make matters worse.

This is why the bear market in equities is not close to being over and why the long end of the Treasury curve will be the place to be — risk-for-reward, now even more compelling than cash. You get the nice yield in cash but will be forgoing a nice fat total return that the duration in T-bonds will provide with the price appreciation we have already been seeing and likely will continue to see for months and quarters to come.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.