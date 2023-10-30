The Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th and the ensuing fallout, as horrible as it was, was a stark reminder of the precarious state of global geopolitics. The risk of a broader conflagration is high and rising, with the potential to bring in allies on both sides and to become a global hotspot. This would add a third region of concern to the list of ongoing and potential conflicts, on top of Ukraine and the China-Taiwan tensions.

Beyond having traditional hedges in the portfolio (gold, for example), there is a strong bull case to be made for having Aerospace & Defense exposure at time of heightened risks throughout the world. Fundamentals are solid, with market-beating earnings growth penciled in, which makes valuations more attractive than they may appear at first glance. We believe there are a number of opportunities, both in equities and credit, for investors looking to add to the portfolio.

For some time now, we has been recommending Defense stocks as a long-term secular theme. Back in July 2022, our expectations were for about a 20% increase in global spending by 2025, to $2.5 trillion in U.S. dollar terms, from $2.1 trillion in 2021. With the benefit of hindsight, those estimates appear to have been very conservative with the U.S. and its allies sending multiple rounds of military aid to Ukraine since then. Spending in 2022 alone jumped to nearly US$2.3 trillion, putting upward pressure on the US$2.5 trillion estimate.

Similar assistance is being offered to Israel — President Biden recently addressed the nation, calling for US$106 billion in additional military and other aid to be budgeted to help the country, and Ukraine, in their fights. The U.S. is also transferring equipment to Israel, such as beefing up the Iron Dome missile defense system. With the increasing need for militaries to stand at the ready, prior weapons and equipment transfers will need to be replenished and inventories restocked to ensure capabilities are not compromised in times of need.

For the defense companies themselves, this translates to a steady stream of recurring revenues as new contracts are signed and equipment purchased for years to come — not only to refill shrinking stockpiles, but also to increase and expand overall readiness. With all of this in mind, it is curious to see that global Aerospace & Defense stocks have underperformed the broader MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI).

Charting relative strength reveals the sector is stuck in a clear downtrend: defense stocks are down 2.5% year to date, compared to a 6% gain in the overall ACWI.

The results are more interesting on a regional basis. The U.S. (68%) and Europe (20%) account for the two largest areas in this sector, with a notable divergence as the latter (+21% YTD) is vastly outperforming the former (-8% YTD).

So, what is driving the U.S. underperformance? The answer lies in the large caps (-10%), with both small- and mid-caps comfortably in the green in 2023 (+14% and +25%, respectively).

The questions then become, is there still value in this sector and why are U.S. large caps underperforming so badly? We believe the answer is currency related. These are large international companies impacted by the prior run-up in the U.S. dollar and its negative effects on revenue translation from abroad, something we believe should ebb in the coming quarters given our downbeat view on the U.S. dollar. In terms of value, running a simple stock screen of U.S. (both overall and broken down by company size) and European defense stocks points to a very attractive fundamental backdrop. At a quick glance, it may seem like it will be hard to squeeze future gains out of this group with P/E ratios — both in absolute and relative terms (to their respective benchmarks) — in upper percentile readings anywhere from 80th to even 100th percentile prints (data back to 2010). Where things get interesting is on the earnings front — seeing strong revisions, on balance, over the past three months and double-digit growth for 2023.

At a time when markets are bracing for flat-to-negative earnings growth this year, investors in the Aerospace & Defense sector are expecting EPS growth anywhere from +15% (in the U.S. small-cap space) to a whopping +96% (for mid-caps). Even in the case of U.S. large caps, which remain the laggard with a slight negative EPS estimate revision over the past three months, the consensus is still penciling in an above-market expectation of +36% growth.

Looking at the next three years, estimates are pointing to annualized growth of 25% to 35% across all indices we are looking at. Thus, on a PEG ratio basis (price/earnings-to-growth), we are seeing readings at, or below, 1.0x. There is clear value here in contrast to the PEG ratios of about 3.0x+ at the headline levels. While absolute P/E ratios may appear elevated, we would classify these stocks as growth at a reasonable price. (The PEG ratio considers expected earnings growth and not just current earnings. Traditionally, a PEG ratio of under 1.0 can indicate a stock is undervalued and a potential buy. A PEG above 1.0 can indicate an overvalued stock.)

What jumps out in our analysis is how badly U.S. large cap Aerospace & Defense stocks have underperformed their peers despite equally attractive valuation/fundamental support. We would expect a catch-up trade on this front, and this presents as perhaps the most interesting opportunity (though all areas screen well).

Beyond the stocks, the debt of these companies also screens well when compared to the solid fundamental outlook. The average paper now yields 6% across the sector, the highest since at 2006, while some offer as much as 8%.

Bottom line: at a time when it is hard to be bullish on the outlook for wide swaths of the global equity market, Aerospace & Defense offer an appealing option for those looking to add equity exposure.

Investors can look for opportunities both in the U.S., across small-, large- and mid-cap peers, and Europe, though we believe there is significant potential of a “catch-up” trade from the large-caps that have not performed as well despite similar underlying fundamentals. At the same time, credit offers another avenue of exposure for those willing to explore that area of the market.

In an increasingly uncertain world, sometimes the best offence is a good defense.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave. Marius Jongstra is vice-president of market strategy for the firm.

