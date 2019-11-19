David Rosenberg to leave Gluskin Sheff to set up his own consulting firm

David Rosenberg is leaving Gluskin Sheff and Associates Inc. after more than 10 years to set up his own financial markets and economics consulting firm, according to a notice on his new company’s website.

Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff’s chief economist and strategist, has established an office at Brookfield Place in Toronto’s financial district and will launch publications in the first quarter of next year.

He will continue to publish his research under the Gluskin Sheff banner until the transition is complete.

“Having already assembled a team of first-rate analysts, David will now be joined by additional economists, macroeconomic modelers and strategists to provide even more in-depth material," according to the statement. "In addition to his regular menu of Espresso, Breakfast and Buffet with Dave, there will be new publications added, as well as a wider choice of services for retail and institutional investors.”

Rosenberg is one of North America’s most well-known economists and rose to wealth management fame with his housing market bubble calls in 2005 while working at Merrill Lynch.

Private-equity firm Onex bought Gluskin Sheff in June for about $445-million.

Rosenberg and representatives with Gluskin Sheff would not provide immediate comment.

