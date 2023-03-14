The Canadian economy faces a challenging path forward, as the impact of higher interest rates is poised to weigh further on a highly leveraged consumer and an overextended housing market. In addition, with global recessionary pressures on the rise, Canada’s export dependency makes it vulnerable to external demand shocks.

But, there are also some reasons to be positive: the Bank of Canada is now on hold and inflation is showing more visible signs of coming off the boil. Furthermore, the Canadian dollar is cheap by historical standards (leading to improved international competitiveness) and strong immigration flows will serve as a tailwind to long-term growth prospects.

Therefore, while our expectation continues to be that equities are likely to see continued selling pressure due to tighter financial conditions and rising recession odds, we believe long-term investors could use future periods of weakness to add to Canadian stocks given their attractive valuations. That’s especially so for exporters and companies with high international exposure that stand to benefit from a weak currency.

In addition, in an environment of slowing growth and inflation — as well as a central bank that has moved to the sidelines — we believe long-dated government bonds are an attractive option.

The principal risk for the Canadian economy stems from just how vulnerable it is to higher interest rates. In contrast to the American consumer, which deleveraged in the aftermath of the Great Recession, Canadians added to their debt load significantly. This dynamic is evident in the relative trends in the household debt to disposable income ratio — while it sits at 96.4% in the U.S., down from a peak of 129.4% in the 08/09 recession, it is hovering near an all-time high in Canada (at 168.1%).

Clearly, given this massive debt load, as well as the increase in interest rates, servicing this debt is becoming more of a challenge. The household debt service ratio is back to 14.3%, up from a low of 12.5% in the aftermath of the pandemic. With debt payments making up an increasingly large chunk of income, this means less available for consumer spending (especially discretionary expenditures).

Beyond the economy’s high sensitivity to interest rates via consumer spending, residential investment (the segment of the economy with the greatest response to changes in monetary policy) is still two standard deviations above its long-term average. From our standpoint, this suggests there is lots of scope for the housing market to continue to act as a headwind for growth — especially as mortgage rates roll over at much higher levels (the typical mortgage rate in Canada is 5 years compared to 30 in the U.S.). The full impact of this is still to be felt.

Canada’s export dependency is also a clear negative in an environment where the risk of a global recession is very high and rising. Relative to GDP, exports command a 34% share in Canada — roughly three times the comparable reading in the United States. Therefore, the country is far more susceptible to global developments, meaning a global economic downturn will be felt more acutely.

That being said, despite the clear negatives facing the Canadian economy, there are also some reasons to be positive.

Perhaps most encouragingly, inflation is showing clear signs of rolling over — and at a much quicker pace than is the case in the United States. Indeed, over the past three months, Canadian CPI ex. food and energy has grown at a +3.1% annualized rate, slowing from a peak of +7.7% in May of last year — by way of comparison, over the same period, U.S. core CPI has grown at a +4.6% annualized pace.

The marked deceleration in Canadian inflation has gone a long way towards validating the Bank of Canada’s recent pause. Alongside a more dovish Bank of Canada — vis-à-vis the Fed — interest rate differentials have widened. This dynamic has weighed on the Canadian dollar, taking it to 1 standard deviation below its long-term average against the greenback. A weaker currency will improve Canada’s international competitiveness, and serve as a key source of support for the country’s manufacturers/exporters. There are also likely to be positive long-term growth implications (via capital deepening) from a larger/more competitive manufacturing sector.

Finally, with Canada dramatically boosting its immigration rate — as an offset to declining fertility rates — the country is likely to see stronger labour force growth than the United States. By 2025, the projected annual immigration rate in Canada is 12.5 per 1000 residents, quadruple what the U.S. expects. This is another long-term positive for economic growth in Canada, although not without its share of challenges (housing affordability, which is already dire, is likely to become even more of a challenge). Consequently, the extent of the positive growth boost remains to be seen — and will ultimately depend a lot on policy solutions to deal with this population surge (increasing housing supply, etc.).

Bottom line: there are good reasons to be negative on the Canadian economy at the current time. But, it isn’t all bad news — inflation has rolled over sharply, allowing the Bank of Canada to move to the sidelines. This has resulted in widening interest rate differentials (versus the U.S.), taking the Canadian dollar well below its long-term average.

Against this backdrop, notwithstanding the challenges facing the Canadian economy, we believe there are still good opportunities for investors. For starters, the easing of inflationary pressures and slowdown in economic activity — as well as the pause from the BoC — make long-dated government bonds very appealing.

Furthermore, for equity investors, the fact of the matter is there is already a lot of “bad news” embedded in current prices. After all, the TSX composite trades at just 13x forward earnings versus 18x for the S&P 500 (whereas they have traded much more in-line historically).

As a result, although we believe equities are likely to see continued downside (on tighter financial conditions/growing recession risks), we think the Canadian equity market has decent value for long-term investors.

However, in light of the weakness in the Canadian dollar, and the softness in domestic demand, we would be inclined to screen for companies that derive a high share of their revenues internationally.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave. Brendan Livingstone is senior market strategist with the firm.

