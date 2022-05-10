A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian provides details on what I believe is the primary reason for recent market weakness in a research report called Earnings Tracker: “Death by paper cuts” begins (my emphasis),

“89% of 1Q earnings are in from 438 S&P 500 companies. Consensus 1Q EPS has risen 6% since April 1 to $54.57 (+11% year-over-year), better than our forecast 4% beat of $53.50. All 11 sectors are ahead and 56% of companies beat on sales and EPS, vs. the 39% historical average … ‘Weak demand’ mentions jumped to the highest level since 2Q20 earnings. U.S. companies cited as many instances of weak demand as Europe, where macro headwinds are more severe from Russia/Ukraine. Our guidance ratio, earnings revision ratio, and corporate sentiment reading all plummeted to the lowest since 2Q20, adding to recession concerns … Tech earnings are lagging. Its 2022 consensus earnings as percentage of S&P 500 earnings are now below are now below where it stood at the end of 2020, implying to full reversal of COVID-driven demand pull forward”

The profit outlook outside of energy and agriculture is deteriorating quickly, and it’s not getting enough attention in my opinion.

Investors are aware that it’s been a bad market for bond investors, but, as BMO economist Sal Guatieri noted, it has actually been historically terrible,

“Treasuries caught a break [Monday] from another leg down in equities and managed to more than retrace earlier losses. Still, there’s no dispute that the current sell-off is one for the history books. On a year-over-year basis, 10- year Treasuries posted a total loss of 11.2% as of Friday, the worst showing since 1981 and even worse than in 1994. The market will catch a longer-lasting break if: 1) equities sell off further, 2) the economy tips into recession, or 3) inflation abates. Bonds have sold off several times since 1981 and each time snapped back. But let’s hope the trigger for a rally is #3 rather than the first two”

The Financial Times discussed Federal Reserve warnings about market liquidity,

“A sharp increase in interest rates to tame fresh inflation shocks would pose a risk to the American economy, the Federal Reserve said on Monday as it reported a ‘higher than normal’ chance that trading conditions in US financial markets will suddenly deteriorate … Further adverse surprises in inflation and interest rates, particularly if accompanied by a decline in economic activity, could negatively affect the financial system,” policymakers wrote … “A sharp rise in interest rates could lead to higher volatility, stresses to market liquidity and a large correction in prices of risky assets, potentially causing losses at a range of financial intermediaries,” the Fed reported.”

