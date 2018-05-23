Death of the whaling industry a model for oil’s future

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Citi joins Goldman Sachs with a bullish outlook on commodities, urging investors ‘don’t fight that bullish feeling’ in the sector,

“Commodities as an asset class have performed well this year, with the energy-heavy SPGSCI [S&P/GS Commodities Index] balanced BCOM [Bloomberg Commodity] benchmarks rising by ~27% and ~8.5% y/y in May, respectively, on an absolute total returns basis. The SPGSCI, which is dominated by Brent and WTI holdings, has outperformed the S&P 500 index by ~8%, with the BCOM also slightly outperforming. This is the best performance of commodities returns versus equities in a decade. The robust commodities rally YTD seems to be driven by supply-side issues primarily in petroleum markets but also in staple cereals (Chart 3). The decline in LME metals prices since January of ~3% supports the notion that the solid commodities environment has been led by supply issues, since industrial metals historically had the highest beta to global growth and late cycle inflationary pressures.”

“SBarlow_ROB Citi: ‘Don’t fight that bullish feeling’ on commodities” – (research excerpt) Twitter

=====

FT Alphaville detailed a 250-page Bernstein and Associates report arguing that the fossil fuel industry’s death will resemble the end of North American whaling,

“ While wages, substitutes and competition were important in the fall of US whaling, there was something else. In the words of Bernstein: “The final factor, and most relevant for our discussion today, was a whaling technology disruption (not a new technology disruption) that left the Yankee whalers behind.” … On the supply side, the invention of steam ships and explosive tipped harpoons allowed access to newer whaling targets ... falling demand came from innovations in fuels, such as the widespread adoption of kerosene, and Edison’s invention of the electrical lightbulb, fueled in part by a speculative mania that gripped London in the 1880s known as the Brush boom. Whaling still lived on globally, but it was no longer a central cog in America’s rapidly expanding economy. A modern parallel might be technology and its growing effect on global oil market dynamics.”

“Call me Ish-shale” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

“Oil falls as investors grow wary of OPEC commitment to supply deal” – Report on Business

=====

Another report from Citi highlights the possibility that the end of central bank intervention and tighter financial conditions will create a ‘risk off’ market environment and slowing global growth (my bold),

“With tighter financial conditions in the US and potential outflows from EM, two of the main drivers of global growth could come under pressure. The business cycle is mature and resilience to shocks is likely quite low. This could create a self-stabilizing mechanism in markets that leads to some tempering of any such “normalization” of risk premia. Continued volatility in markets is therefore likely, with sharp moves in both directions… Recent dialogue suggests that investors are much more attuned to the scenario in which rising yields and a strong dollar choke off the recovery, bringing yields back down, than they are to a scenario in which we see rates back to pre-crisis levels. Food for thought.

“@SBarlow_ROB More Citi (not King) : ” investors are much more attuned to the scenario in which rising yields and a strong dollar choke off the recovery, bringing yields back down, than they are to a scenario in which we see rates back to pre-crisis levels” – Twitter (research excerpt)

=====

Tweet of the day:

Goldman Sachs is worried about a computer-fueled market meltdown in the next downturn. https://t.co/T3JmytCUDi — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) May 22, 2018

Diversion: Anthropologist David Graber discusses the rise of soulcrushing, pointless jobs in “Punching the Clock” – Harper’s