Inside the Market

Top Links

‘Debunking the Bear Case’ for equities

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic highlights how moving to the Toronto suburbs is not as good a deal as times past,

“The stampede out of the larger cities to peripheral markets has shifted relative home prices dramatically, perhaps to the point where the urgency to move will soon fade. For example, the benchmark single-family home price in Barrie, Ontario is now about 62% of that in Toronto (up from 54% pre-COVID). In London, ON, the ratio has risen from 45% to about 53%. Notably, both of those ratios are back in-line with, or above, the relative pricing that prevailed over a decade ago. Two takeaways: 1. A lot of the run-up in prices in smaller peripheral markets likely reflects a permanent relative repricing. 2. But, at some point, it doesn’t make as much sense from a relative value perspective to push that far out of the core, and that point might be nearing”

Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub is among the most bullish sell-side pundits out there.

His most recent report, Debunking the Bear Case, sounded almost defiant,

“Last week’s CPI reading of 5% YoY and rising commodity prices have investors concerned that profit margins will come under pressure. Our work indicates that companies are experiencing substantial pricing power which should lead to greater profitability despite higher input costs … review of past rate hike cycles (’94, ’99, ’04, ’15) indicates that returns remain robust in the 12 months prior to, and 36 months post, the first rate hike, weakening only when the curve flattens… 2Q should be the fastest period of GDP (consensus12.8% YoY) and EPS (59.7%) growth in decades. While the pace of improvement is sure to moderate, growth is projected to remain well above trend through the end of 2022 … Stocks prices have increased 41.4% over the past year, yet multiples have remained flat at 21.2x, on stellar EPS. Given the likelihood of continued EPS surprises (19.9% past 4 qtrs), P/Es are likely overstated. Every 4½-5% EPS beat leads to a 1x P/E point decline.”

"@SBarlow_ROB CS from 'Debunking the Bear Case' for U.S. equities"

In a separate BMO report, equity analyst John Kim provided top U.S. stock picks in the rapidly growing real estate technology sector,

“The PropTech industry is undergoing significant growth following $54 billion invested in the space in 2019-20, with SPACs raising another $7.4 billion targeting PropTech firms.

“The time is right. Many REITs have the scale, balance sheet and operational efficiencies to invest in emerging PropTech companies – to enhance their customer experience, make their offering more valuable to clients, and stay ahead of cutting-edge technologies.  Monetization under way. REITs have already begun monetizing their investments, exhibiting attractive returns (albeit modest in earnings impact), which likely encourages additional investments in the sector… We see Prologis and Simon as leaders of the pack, which have established their own in-house venture funds. Their size and scale allow for significant capital to be invested.”

No Canadian companies were mentioned, but it is important to note that the U.S. housing market cycle is far closer to a beginning stage than domestically.

Diversion: “Aliens Wouldn’t Need Warp Drives to Take Over an Entire Galaxy, Simulation Suggests” – Gizmodo

