Equities

Wall Street futures were steady early Tuesday as traders await key U.S. inflation data ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures advanced.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all managed modest early gains. All three finished higher on Monday. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday’s session down 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, investors get the latest reading on inflation with the release of November’s consumer price index ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see a continued cooling of price pressures.

Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya says the annual rate of inflation may have eased to 3.1 per cent in November from 3.2 per cent a month earlier. Core inflation is seen holding steady at 4 per cent.

“These numbers certainly look much better than what they did back in 2022, when we saw the U.S. core inflation reach 6.6 per cent,” she said.

“But at 4 per cent, core inflation in the U.S. is still twice the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2-per-cent policy target. And as the Fed Chair [Jerome] Powell will certainly say tomorrow, there is an encouraging progress in the Fed’s fight against inflation, but the job is not done just yet.”

The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting today and will make its rate announcement tomorrow afternoon. Markets are widely looking for the central bank to hold borrowing costs steady although traders will also be watching for hints about the timing of possible rate cuts in the new year. Markets are now pricing in about a 48-per-cent chance of a rate cut in March, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Later this week, markets will hear from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who is scheduled to speak in Toronto on Friday. Earlier this month, Canada’s central bank again held its key policy rate steady at 5 per cent but also indicated that it could hike again if needed to combat inflation.

“We expect him to stick to the bank’s mildly hawkish script, pushing back against expectations for imminent rate cuts,” BMO economist Shelly Kaushik said. “Despite the progress made on inflation so far, and evidence of the economy stalling in recent months (and, in our view, through Q1), there’s still plenty more to be done.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.16 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.72 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.21 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.07 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were up but traders remained cautious as demand concerns continue to temper sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$75.94 to US$76.66 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$71.27 to US$71.96.

“It’s notable that there is a palpable lack of interest in this market, which is heavily intervened and controlled,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

“Several factors, including a mild winter, rising fuel inventories in developed economies, and doubts about OPEC+ production cuts, have contributed to oil prices experiencing their lengthiest losing streak in five years.”

Prices advanced early Tuesday as geopolitical tensions remain high. Reuters reported that a cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties in the latest such attack to heighten safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes.

Later Tuesday, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official U.S. government figures follow on Wednesday. Markets are expecting to see a decline in crude inventories of more than 1 million barrels last week.

In other commodities, gold prices were firmer after hitting their lowest level in three weeks during the previous session.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,984.39 per ounce, by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,999.60.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer while its U.S. counterpart slipped against a basket of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.59 US cents to 73.81 US cents in the early premarket period.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.28 per cent in early trading at 103.80. The index has slid 0.24 per cent over the past five days.

The euro rose 0.22 per cent to US$1.0788, and Britain’s pound was steady at US$1.2556, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.195 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Oracle missed estimates for second-quarter revenue on Monday, as an uncertain economy and competition in the cloud computing market weighed on demand for its cloud offerings. Sticky inflation and high borrowing costs have forced firms to cut back on expenditure, hurting firms like Oracle that depend on enterprise spending. The cloud-based software maker reported second-quarter revenue of US$12.94-billion, below analysts’ average estimate of US$13.05-billion, according to LSEG data.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q3.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press