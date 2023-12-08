Equities

Wall Street futures were treading water early Friday ahead of key U.S. employment figures due before markets open. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

In the early premarket period. futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were all trading near break even. All three saw gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq finishing up more than 1 per cent. Of the three, only the Nasdaq was in positive territory for the week ahead of the start of Friday’s session. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.02 per cent yesterday and was down about 0.63 per cent for the week so far.

U.S. jobs numbers will be key for markets on Friday.

Economists are expecting the numbers to show moderate growth in the U.S. jobs market, forecasting the creation of about 180,000 positions in November. The report comes less than a week before the Federal Reserve’s final interest rate decision for the year. While markets have priced in no change in U.S. borrowing costs, traders will be closely watching for signals about the timing of potential rate cuts in the new year.

“The payrolls figure plays a particularly important role today, as we look out for signs on whether last month’s disappointing 150,000 payrolls figure represents a new norm or simply a one-off,” Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst with Scope Markets, said.

“With markets pricing a 64-per-cent chance that we will see the Fed cut rates by at least 125-basis points next year, bulls will hope to see signs of economic weakness and further wage disinflation to bolster expectations of a swift return to easing next year,” he said.

On the corporate side, U.S.-listed shares of Vancouver-based Lululemon were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the retailer forecast fourth-quarter results below expectations. The company expects fourth-quarter net revenue between US$3.14-billion and US$3.17-billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $3.18 billion, according to LSEG data, Reuters reported. Fourth-quarter profit is forecast to come in between US$4.85 and US$4.93 per share came in below expectations of US$4.94 per share. The forecast came alongside Lululemon’s latest quarterly earnings, which were released after Thursday’s close.

This morning, Canadian investors will get results from Canadian Western Bank.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.51 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.48 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.39 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.68 per cent after the country’s third-quarter GDP was revised lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.07 per cent, reversing gains seen earlier in the session.

Currencies

Crude prices were higher in early trading but still on track for another weekly loss as demand concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$74.20 to US$76.13 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$69.50 to US$71.29.

Both benchmarks touched their weakest levels since June during Thursday’s session and are down roughly 4 per cent for the week, which would mark the biggest weekly loss in four weeks.

Crude prices have been hit by concerns about the health of the global economy and worries about adherence to voluntary production cuts among OPEC+ members after a recent decision to continue output curbs.

On Thursday, OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia called on members to join the agreement to cut production.

“Prices rose on Friday following intervention calls from Russia and Saudi Arabia for OPEC+ members to adhere to agreed-upon production cuts,” Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said, noting both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent each early in the session.

“This bounce came after a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to stabilize global oil markets and manage production levels,” he said.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady but on track for their first weekly decline in four.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to US$2,030.32 per ounce by early Friday morning. Gold, which hit a record high of US$2,135.40 on Monday, was down about 2 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures were steady at US$2,047.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was firmer while its U.S. counterpart edged up against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.51 US cents to 73.69 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.62 per cent for the week against the U.S. dollar by early Friday morning.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies was up 0.23 per cent at 103.78. The index has risen about 0.50 per cent over the past five days.

Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.07735, while Britain’s pound dropped 0.3 per cent to US$1.25605, set for a 1-per-cent weekly decline, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 4.176 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s capacity utilization for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December.

With The Canadian Press and Reuters